PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators (Updated) ft. Sahibzada Farhan and Akeal Hosein

Lahore Qalandars took on Quetta Gladiators in the fourth match of PSL 2024 on Monday, February 19, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Lahore Qalandars elected to bat after winning the toss against the Quetta Gladiators.

The Qalandars lost the wicket of Fakhar Zaman (6 off 9) in the third over. Sahibzada Farhan and Rassie van der Dussen stabilized the innings, adding 53 runs for the second wicket.

Van der Dussen was the next to depart after scoring 15 runs off 16 deliveries. Farhan (62 off 43) got out when the Qalandars had 99 runs on the board.

Jahandad Khan played a crucial role in the last six overs for the Qalandars. He made 45 runs off just 17 deliveries and remained unbeaten. His innings helped the Qalandars post a total of 187 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Akeal Hosein and Muhammad Hasnain took two wickets each, while Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim, and Abrar Ahmed picked one wicket each for the Gladiators.

Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel provided a solid start to the Gladiators, adding 69 runs for the first wicket, but both batters were dismissed inside eight overs. Khawaja Nafay remained in the middle till the end of the match and had some crucial partnerships. He remained unbeaten on 60 runs off 31 deliveries and finished the game with a boundary, as the Gladiators won the match by five wickets.

PSL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 2 2 - 119 62 59.5 79 150.63 - 2 - 14 4 2 Saud Shakeel (QG) 2 2 - 114 74 57 70 162.85 - 1 - 13 5 3 JJ Roy (QG) 2 2 - 99 75 49.5 67 147.76 - 1 - 13 2 4 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 2 2 1 86 71* 86 57 150.87 - 1 - 6 3 5 RR Hendricks (MS) 1 1 1 79 79* - 54 146.29 - 1 - 7 3 6 Shadab Khan (IU) 1 1 1 74 74* - 41 180.48 - 1 - 6 5 7 Babar Azam (PZ) 1 1 - 68 68 68 42 161.9 - 1 - 4 4 8 Khawaja Nafay (QG) 2 2 2 66 60* - 34 194.11 - 1 - 5 3 9 Agha Salman (IU) 1 1 1 64 64* - 31 206.45 - 1 - 7 3 10 Shoaib Malik (KK) 1 1 - 53 53 53 35 151.42 - 1 - 5 2

Sahibzada Farhan has jumped to first place from eighth and has made 119 runs in two matches at an average of 59.5 and a strike rate of 150.63. Saud Shakeel has moved to second place from third. He has amassed 114 runs in two outings at a strike rate of 162.85.

Jason Roy has moved to third position from second. He has 99 runs to his name in two matches at a strike rate of 147.76. Rassie van der Dussen has jumped to fourth place from fifth. He has scored 86 runs in two matches at an average of 86 and a strike rate of 150.87.

Reeza Hendricks has slipped to fifth position from first after scoring 79 runs in his first outing.

PSL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammad Ali (MS) 1 1 24 4 - 23 3 3/23 7.66 5.75 8 - - 2 Salman Irshad (PZ) 1 1 24 4 - 38 3 3/38 12.66 9.5 8 - - 3 AJ Hosein (QG) 2 2 48 8 - 55 3 2/17 18.33 6.87 16 - - 4 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 2 2 48 8 - 69 3 2/29 23 8.62 16 - - 5 Abbas Afridi (MS) 1 1 18 3 - 16 2 2/16 8 5.33 9 - - 6 DJ Willey (MS) 1 1 24 4 - 22 2 2/22 11 5.5 12 - - 7 TS Mills (IU) 1 1 24 4 - 45 2 2/45 22.5 11.25 12 - - 8 Salman Fayyaz (LQ) 2 2 32 5.2 - 50 2 1/23 25 9.37 16 - - 9 Zaman Khan (LQ) 2 2 37 6.1 - 60 2 1/27 30 9.72 18.5 - - 10 Mohammad Amir (QG) 2 2 48 8 - 62 2 1/29 31 7.75 24 - -

Mohammad Ali and Salman Irshad are still in the first two places on this list. They have taken three wickets each in one match.

Akeal Hosein has jumped to third place and has picked three wickets in two matches at an average of 18.33. Abrar Ahmed has moved to fourth place from fifth and has taken three wickets in two matches.

Abbas Afridi has dropped to fifth place from third and picked two wickets in his first outing at an average of eight.

