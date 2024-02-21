PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United (Updated) ft. Reeza Hendricks and David Willey

The fifth match of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) took place between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. It was a delightful moment for the Sultans as they registered their second consecutive win of the season on February 20.

After opting to bowl first, the Sultans removed the openers of Islamabad United in the first few overs. Then followed a sparkling partnership between Agha Salman and Jordan Cox as they added 68 runs together. But once the third wicket stand was broken, Islamabad couldn't recover as they were bundled out for just 144 runs.

Mohammad Ali was the best bowler for Multan Sultans picking up three wickets for 19 runs while Abbas Afridi also scalped three wickets for 33 runs. Salman was brilliant for Islamabad smashing 52 runs while Cox mustered 41.

In response, Multan Sultans lost Dawid Malan for a second-ball duck with Naseem Shah shattering his defence. But skipper Mohammad Rizwan scored 43 runs while Reeza Hendricks also hung around in the middle after struggling early on.

Their partnership set the platform for the chase with the latter slamming a vital half-century. Though they lasted a couple of quick wickets, the Sultans got over the line with more than an over and five wickets in hand.

PSL 2024 Most Runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Reeza Hendricks (MS) 2 2 - 137 79* 137 100 137 - 2 - 13 4 2 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 2 2 - 119 62 59.5 79 150.63 - 2 - 14 4 3 Agha Salman (IU) 2 2 1 116 64* 116 74 156.75 - 2 - 10 5 4 Saud Shakeel (QG) 2 2 - 114 74 57 70 162.85 - 1 - 13 5 5 JJ Roy (QG) 2 2 - 99 75 49.5 67 147.76 - 1 - 13 2 6 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 2 2 1 86 71* 86 57 150.87 - 1 - 6 3 7 Shadab Khan (IU)"}">Shadab Khan (IU) 2 2 1 85 74* 85 50 170 - 1 - 7 5 8 Babar Azam (PZ) 1 1 - 68 68 68 42 161.9 - 1 - 4 4 9 Khawaja Nafay (QG) 2 2 2 66 60* - 34 194.11 - 1 - 5 3 10 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 2 2 - 54 43 27 45 120 - - - 8 2

Reeza Hendricks has climbed up to the top of the list of players to score the most runs in PSL 2024 so far. With his second consecutive half-century, the South African has now scored 135 runs in two matches and is yet to be dismissed this season.

Meanwhile, Agha Salman of Islamabad United also slammed his second fifty of the season in as many innings. His 52-run knock has pushed him to the third slot and has now scored 116 runs at an average of 116.

Among other players who played in this match, Shadab Khan could add only 11 runs and has now scored 85 runs in two matches and is in the seventh position. Multan Sultans skipper Rizwan scored 43 runs to enter the top 10. He is in the 10th position now with 54 runs in two outings.

PSL 2024 Most wickets list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammad Ali (MS) 2 2 48 8 - 42 6 3/19 7 5.25 8 - - 2 Abbas Afridi (MS) 2 2 42 7 - 49 5 3/33 9.8 7 8.4 - - 3 Salman Irshad (PZ) 1 1 24 4 - 38 3 3/38 12.66 9.5 8 - - 4 Usama Mir (MS) 2 2 48 8 - 43 3 2/29 14.33 5.37 16 - - 5 David Willey (MS)"}">David Willey (MS) 2 2 48 8 - 48 3 2/22 16 6 16 - - 6 AJ Hosein (QG) 2 2 48 8 - 55 3 2/17 18.33 6.87 16 - - 7 Naseem Shah (IU) 2 2 48 8 - 63 3 2/27 21 7.87 16 - - 8 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 2 2 48 8 - 69 3 2/29 23 8.62 16 - - 9 TS Mills (IU) 2 2 47 7.5 - 76 3 2/45 25.33 9.7 15.66 - - 10 Salman Fayyaz (LQ) 2 2 32 5.2 - 50 2 1/23 25 9.37 16 - -

Multan Sultans bowlers are ruling the charts in this list of players with the most wickets. Two of their bowlers Mohammad Ali and Abbas Afridi are in the top two positions with six and five wickets respectively. The duo picked three wickets each in the game against Islamabad United to climb to the top.

Two more bowlers from their side - Usama Mir and David Willey - are fourth and fifth respectively with three wickets each to their name so far.

Naseem Shah of Islamabad United also has three wickets to his name, with two of them coming against the Multan Sultans, and is in the seventh position. His teammate Tymal Mills is also part of the top 10 after picking up a wicket and taking his tally of wickets to three in this game.

