PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars (Updated) ft. Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Ali

Karachi Kings secured a seven-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi in the sixth match of Pakistan Super League 2024 on Wednesday, February 21. Meanwhile, Multan Sultans registered a five-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars in the seventh clash.

Moving to the details of the sixth contest, Peshawar Zalmi batted first and posted a total of 154 runs in 19.5 overs. Captain Babar Azam smacked a 72-run knock in 51 balls, including seven fours and one six.

He received good support from Rovman Powell (39) and Asif Ali (23) in taking the team to a good-looking total. Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali scalped three wickets apiece for the Kings.

In the chase, Karachi Kings sealed the deal in only 16.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. James Vince (38*), Shoaib Malik (29), and Kieron Pollard (49*) were the standout batters for the Kings.

Shifting our focus to the seventh clash, Lahore Qalandars racked up a total of 166/5 in 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman (41), Rassie van der Dussen (54), and Sikandar Raza (23) played important roles with the willow. Mohammad Ali scalped two wickets for Multan.

In response, Multan Sultans chased down the target in 19 overs with five wickets in hand. Opener Mohammad Rizwan (82) set the tone for the finishers to seal the deal. David Willey (25 off 23) and Iftikhar Ahmed (34* off 11) finished the game in Multan’s favor.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024.

PSL 2024 Most Runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RR Hendricks (MS) 3 3 1 146 79* 73 107 136.44 - 2 - 15 4 2 Babar Azam (PZ) 2 2 - 140 72 70 93 150.53 - 2 - 11 5 3 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 3 3 1 140 71* 70 94 148.93 - 2 - 10 5 4 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 3 3 1 128 74* 64 99 129.29 - 1 - 16 5 5 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 3 3 - 121 62 40.33 87 139.08 - 2 - 14 4 6 Agha Salman (IU) 2 2 1 116 64* 116 74 156.75 - 2 - 10 5 7 Saud Shakeel (QG) 2 2 - 114 74 57 70 162.85 - 1 - 13 5 8 JJ Roy (QG) 2 2 - 99 75 49.5 67 147.76 - 1 - 13 2 9 Shadab Khan (IU)"}">Shadab Khan (IU) 2 2 1 85 74* 85 50 170 - 1 - 7 5 10 Shoaib Malik (KK) 2 2 - 82 53 41 64 128.12 - 1 - 6 3

Reeza Hendricks continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 146 runs from three innings. Babar Azam (140) moved up from eighth to second rank. Rassie van der Dussen (140) propelled from sixth to third slot at an average of 70.

Mohammad Rizwan (128) climbed up from 10th to fourth position. Sahibzada Farhan (121), Agha Salman (116), Saud Shakeel (114), and Jason Roy (99) slipped three slots each to occupy fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth spots respectively.

Shadab Khan (85) descended from seventh to ninth rank. Shoaib Malik (82) ascended from 11th to 10th spot.

PSL 2024 Most Wickets list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammad Ali (MS) 3 3 72 12 - 70 8 3/19 8.75 5.83 9 - - 2 Abbas Afridi (MS) 3 3 66 11 - 83 6 3/33 13.83 7.54 11 - - 3 Mir Hamza (KK) 2 2 48 8 - 58 4 3/28 14.5 7.25 12 - - 4 Usama Mir (MS)"}">Usama Mir (MS) 3 3 72 12 - 68 4 2/29 17 5.66 18 - - 5 Zaman Khan (LQ) 3 3 55 9.1 - 88 4 2/28 22 9.6 13.75 - - 6 AJ Hosein (QG) 2 2 48 8 - 55 3 2/17 18.33 6.87 16 - - 7 L Wood (PZ) 2 2 47 7.5 1 59 3 2/20 19.66 7.53 15.66 - - 8 Salman Irshad (PZ) 2 2 42 7 - 60 3 3/38 20 8.57 14 - - 9 Naseem Shah (IU) 2 2 48 8 - 63 3 2/27 21 7.87 16 - - 10 DR Sams (KK) 2 2 48 8 - 65 3 2/28 21.66 8.12 16 - -

Mohammad Ali (8) and Abbas Afridi (6) continue to lead the bowling standings. Mir Hamza (4) climbed up from 17th to third position at an average of 14.5. Usama Mir (4) retained his fourth rank at 17.

Zaman Khan (4) climbed up from the 17th to the fifth slot at 28. Akeal Hosein (3) maintained his sixth position at an average of 18.33. Luke Wood (3) ascended from 20th to seventh position, averaging 19.66.

Salman Irshad (3) slipped from third to eighth rank at 20. Naseem Shah (3) descended from the seventh to the ninth slot at an average of 21. Daniel Sams (3) moved up from 18th to make it to the 10th position at an average of 21.66.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App