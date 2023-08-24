PSL stars Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani named in Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the Asian Games men's cricket tournament earlier today (August 24). Qasim Akram will lead the squad, which features several stars of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Cricket returns to the Asian Games for the first time since 2014. Pakistan will participate in the men's cricket event for the first time since 2010. The Men in Green won the bronze medal at the Asian Games 2010 by defeating Sri Lanka in the third place play-off match.

Pakistan Shaheens will aim to win the gold medal this year. Here's a look at their squad for the tournament:

Qasim Akram (captain), Omair Bin Yousuf (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Rohail Nazir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Usman Qadir.

Non-traveling reserves – Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan Niazi and Mubasir Khan.

As mentioned earlier, Qasim Akram has been named the captain of the team. Omair Bin Yousuf will be his deputy, while star fast bowlers Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Hasnain are also present in the squad.

T20 World Cup 2021 hero Asif Ali will play for Pakistan Shaheens in Asian Games

Asif Ali, who came into the limelight during the T20 World Cup in 2021, is also a member of the Pakistan Shaheens team. Ali played a match-winning knock of 27 runs off 12 balls against New Zealand, followed by an incredible cameo of 25 runs from just seven deliveries to help Pakistan defeat Afghanistan.

The Asian Games men's cricket tournament will start from September 28, with the final match scheduled to take place on October 7. Since the dates of this mega event clash with the ICC ODI World Cup, all nations will send their second-string teams for the tournament.

A few weeks ago, the BCCI named a young Indian squad for this tournament, with Ruturaj Gaikwad set to lead the team.