"Pujara Bhai giving me my Ranji cap for Saurashtra will always be special" - Parth Bhut

Playing the Ranji trophy is special for any domestic cricketer and left-arm spinner Parth Bhut got the opportunity to do so for Saurashtra back in 2020. No matter how much success players enjoy in their careers, the feeling they have upon receiving their first cap is often viewed as one that is beyond comparison.

When it comes to Saurashtra cricket, no player comes close to the stature of and status enjoyed by Cheteshwar Pujara. The veteran Indian batter gave Bhut his debut cap in 2019 ahead of their encounter against Uttar Pradesh and the left-arm spinner hasn't looked back ever since.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Parth Bhut opened up on the feeling of getting his cap from Cheteshwar Pujara. He also spoke about how tough it is to break into the highly-talented Saurashtra team and said:

"Pujara Bhai giving me my Ranji cap for Saurashtra will always be special for me. It was a dream come true because to get into the Saurashtra team, one has to put consistent performances as there is a lot of competition for spots.

"So making my debut and then getting my first wicket is something I will never forget."

Bhut started pursuing cricket professionally relatively later than most budding cricketers. However, it was his talent and hard work that helped him make a place for himself in the Saurashtra team.

He elabored on his journey:

"My friends used to go to practice here in Junagadh and that's when I started to study how they used to work on their skills. Initially I used to play just on weekends initially.

"It was after 10th standard that I put my heart and soul in cricket. I did play district-level cricket at the U-16 and U-19 level. But for Saurashtra, I directly got selected at the U23 level and that's where I performed and got into the Ranji team."

Parth Bhut on the support from family and coach

Parth Bhut thanked his parents for always supporting him in his dream of becoming a professional cricketer and not being skeptical about his future. He also credited his childhood coach for whatever basics he has learnt that continue to help him today.

On this, Bhut stated:

"My parents always supported me in my dreams of pursuing cricket professionally. I have learnt a lot from my coach here Mr. Gautam Bawariya in Junagadh and whatever skills I have been able to develop in my early cricketing days are because of him."

Parth Bhut has played 22 games across formats for Saurashtra. While that may not be an eye-catching number, his recent heroics in the Ranji Trophy have proved that he is here for the long haul.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes