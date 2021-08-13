Pujara playing shaky cricket, needs an innings like Kohli to get his confidence back: Salman Butt

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt feels Cheteshwar Pujara needs an innings like Indian skipper Virat Kohli played on Thursday to get some confidence back.

Admitting that Pujara is looking shaky out in the middle, Butt pointed out that he has overcome bad patches in the past and has gone on to play stellar roles in India’s victories.

Pujara was dismissed for 9 off 23 balls on Day 1 of the Lord’s Test. He edged a ball from James Anderson outside the off stump as his poor run continued. The India No. 3 never looked in control during his stay at the crease.

Analysing Pujara’s dismissal, Butt said on his YouTube channel:

“Pujara is playing shaky cricket. When you are not in form, you lack confidence. What Pujara needs is to spend some time out in the middle. Unfortunately, he is just not able to do that.

"He is getting good balls and Pujara himself is playing at balls outside off stump. He is a class player. But unless he spends time at the crease and scores some runs, how will he get his form back?"

The former cricketer, however, backed Pujara, stating that one innings like Kohli played on Day 1 at Lord’s can solve the struggling batter’s woes. Butt explained:

“Kohli played well today. He occupied the crease and scored 42 runs. He was also involved in a century stand with KL Rahul. I am sure he must have gained some confidence.

"Pujara needs an innings like Kohli and everything will be good to go. Bad form doesn't define a player, how he comes out of it is what defines him. Pujara has fought it out before and has gone on to score big runs against tough bowlers. India should believe in him, it is a long series.”

India captain Kohli made 42 from 103 balls before edging Ollie Robinson to slip towards the end of the day’s play.

Pujara’s wretched run in England

Despite being considered India’s most technically-equipped batter in the current set-up, Pujara has struggled to deliver the goods in challenging conditions in England.

The Lord’s match is his 12th Test in England but Pujara has so far only managed 548 runs at a poor average of 26.09. He averaged 22 in five Tests during his maiden trip to England in 2014. Pujara did better in 2018, when he scored 278 runs in four Tests, which included his sole hundred in England so far.

The 33-year-old has looked completely out of sync on the current tour. Pujara was dismissed for 8 and 15 in the WTC final and made 4 and 12 not out in the first Test against England in Nottingham.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee