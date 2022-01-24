"Pun(e) intended" - Twitter reacts to Lucknow Super Giants name reveal

The new Lucknow-based Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise unveiled its name today - Lucknow Super Giants. The franchise was bought by the RPSG group, owned by Sanjiv Goenka, who had also purchased the erstwhile Rising Pune Supergiant.

Sanjiv Goenka said that the franchise picked the name after taking a vote from fans.

Netizens reacted to the franchise's name reveal, with several cracking jokes about the owners using the name from their previous franchise.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Manya @CSKian716 Lucknow literally had a ready-made name in Lucknow Nawabs and didn't need to do any thinking. They still went out and asked people to name the franchise only to call it Rising Super Giants at the end. Lucknow literally had a ready-made name in Lucknow Nawabs and didn't need to do any thinking. They still went out and asked people to name the franchise only to call it Rising Super Giants at the end. 😭

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Lucknow created all the hype just to name the team Supergiants. Lucknow created all the hype just to name the team Supergiants. 😭

Umakant @Umakant_27 From Pune Supergiants to Lucknow Supergiants. From Pune Supergiants to Lucknow Supergiants. https://t.co/OAYtLkMxlH

ℳ𝓇.𝒜🏏 @cricdrugs Sanjiv Goenka be like:



Lucknow Super Giants Sanjiv Goenka be like:Lucknow Super Giants https://t.co/uTDbmSOZX1

Krishna @imKrishna09 As Lucknow Super Giant as copied the name of Rising Pune Super Giant

- Please it's a request don't copy the jersey

And do not try to copy the performance of Pune of 2016



As this time you don't have Dhoni to finish your last game 🙃 As Lucknow Super Giant as copied the name of Rising Pune Super Giant - Please it's a request don't copy the jersey And do not try to copy the performance of Pune of 2016As this time you don't have Dhoni to finish your last game 🙃

Ayush @ayushsaxena06 #LucknowSuperGiants

Lucknow team owner after announcing the team name: Lucknow team owner after announcing the team name: #LucknowSuperGiantsLucknow team owner after announcing the team name: https://t.co/iiszJ8fi3h

Ajinkya Dhamdhere @ajinkyasd



#LucknowIPLTeam #LucknowSuperGiants Lucknow management choosing the team name from the shortlist of names suggested by the public. Lucknow management choosing the team name from the shortlist of names suggested by the public.#LucknowIPLTeam #LucknowSuperGiants https://t.co/DJQOdMVQgt

The Super Giants are among the two new franchises that will play in the IPL from the 2022 season.

The other franchise, based out of Ahmedabad and owned by the CVC Capital group, is yet to announce its name.

KL Rahul to lead Lucknow Super Giants, Gautam Gambhir roped in to mentor

The Lucknow Super Giants have brought in Gautam Gambhir as the mentor of the team while Andy Flower has been appointed the head coach.

In the pre-auction picks, Lucknow went for KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and uncapped Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Rahul has been named the captain of the side. Speaking about why he was happy to sign up for the franchise, Rahul said:

"I don't think many people from my time of playing cricket will have this opportunity to build a team from scratch and be a part of something like this. So I had no second thoughts, I jumped on it straight away."

Rahul revealed that a conversation with team owner Sanjiv Goenka went a long way in convincing him that Lucknow Super Giants was the team to join for him. He explained:

"I had a couple of conversations with Sanjiv sir before and his passion for sport, for cricket and the way he spoke, I understood that he really understands a sportsman's emotion which is really really important. Being part of IPL for a few years now, you know that the two months can be a very emotional ride for players and it's very important for the owners of the team to understand that and be supportive of the players."

He added:

"Having those few conversations, I was convinced that this is the team that I want to be with and this is the team I want to continue to play for as long as I play in the IPL."

The Lucknow franchise will enter the IPL 2022 auction with a purse of Rs 58 crore to build the rest of their team.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar