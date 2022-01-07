“I am extremely disappointed at not being part of World Cup squad” - Punam Raut 

Veteran Indian batter Punam Raut has expressed her disappointment at not being part of the 2022 World Cup squad, which the BCCI announced on Wednesday.

The All-India Women’s selection committee picked up a 15-member squad with three stand-by players for the showpiece event scheduled between March 3 and April 4 in New Zealand. Mithali Raj will continue as the skipper of the team.

Significant absentees from the squad include batters Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut and all-rounder Shikha Pandey.

While Rodrigues and Pandey have been silent so far, Raut took to Instagram and Twitter on Thursday to express her views about the team selection. She wrote:

“Having being considered amongst the experienced batsman [batter] and a consistent run-scorer for India, I am extremely disappointed at not being a part of the World Cup squad.”

She added:

“I averaged 73.75, scoring 295 runs which included a hundred and two half-centuries in the six ODI games that I played. It is very disheartening to be continuously left out even after performing.”

Raut scored two half-centuries and a century in ODIs against South Africa in March of 2021. She also scored three half-centuries during the 2019 season. Her average since 2019 after 14 games was 50.16. Raut also averaged a staggering 73.75 in 2021 from six games.

The batter, however, wished the players selected to represent India at the multilateral event luck and wrote:

“Having said that, I would like to extend my best wishes to all the players who will be representing India.”

“We are not allowed to speak” – Neetu David

BCCI chief selector Neetu David on Thursday said the selection panel is not allowed to speak on the World Cup squad. Speaking to UNI, David said:

“Right now, we are not allowed to speak.”

The BCCI normally arranges a press conference whenever the squad is announced for such mega-events. However, on being quizzed on whether there will be one ahead of the team’s departure, David said:

“Right now, I have no idea.”

The lack of clarity on the selection process for the players picked in the World Cup team has led to plenty of debate amongst fans and experts.

