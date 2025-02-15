Punjab CM meets Arshdeep Singh, Shubman Gill and their families ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy [In Pictures]

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently met Team India players Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh ahead of the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. The families of the two Pujab-based cricketers were also present at the meeting.

Mann shared a few pictures on his official X handle, giving fans a glimpse of the interaction. Gill was accompanied by his father while Arsdheep met the Punjab Chief Minister with both his parents.

Posting the photographs, Mann wrote (translated to English):

"Today, the players who brought glory to the country and Punjab, Indian cricket team vice-captain Shubhman Gill and fast bowler Arshdeep Singh came to meet along with their families. It was great to meet you."

Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh and other Team India players departed to Dubai for the 2025 Champions Trophy on Saturday, February 15. The Men in Blue's opening match of the ICC event will be on February 20 against Bangladesh.

The Champions Trophy is back after eight years and will feature the top eight teams of ODI cricket. The ICC event will be hosted by the defending champions Pakistan. However, all the matches featuring India will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Shubman Gill looked in splendid form during IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs

India have gathered a lot of steam ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The side clinched a stunning 3-0 ODI series victory at home over England. Shubman Gill looked in wonderful form during the rubber.

Playing at No. 3 in the opening encounter, Gill played an impressive 87-run knock. He returned to his usual opening position in the second fixture, where he notched up another half-century, scoring 60 runs.

The right-handed batter dazzled the viewers with a spectacular knock in the dead rubber third ODI. He hit his seventh century in the format, finishing with 112 runs in the encounter.

Gill was adjudged the Player of the Series as he finished with 259 runs across three matches at an average of 86.33. Arshdeep Singh, on the other hand, played just one match. The left-arm pacer was included in the Indian playing XI for the third ODI, where he registered figures of 5-0-33-2.

