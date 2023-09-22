Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The first ODI of the three-match series between Team India and Australia will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

Much to the delight of fans, there is no rain predicted and a full 100-over game is on the cards. According to Accuweather, there is a zero percent probability of precipitation. It will be good news for Indian fans after a rain-marred Asia Cup 2023 campaign.

Temperatures will hover between 26 and 24 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be four to five degrees higher than the original temperature due to excess humidity, which is likely to be in the 80s.

Overall, a hot and humid condition is likely to prevail in Mohali with no chance of rain at all.

"We completely back him" - India head coach Rahul Dravid supports Suryakumar Yadav

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid backed Suryakumar Yadav to translate his T20I form into ODIs. Suryakumar Yadav, the No.1-ranked T20I batter, averages only 24.41 after 27 ODIs.

Despite his poor returns in the 50-over format, the Mumbai-born cricketer has found a place in India's World Cup 2023 squad and Dravid asserted that they have full faith in the right-handed batter.

"We've picked our team for the World Cup and Surya is in it," Dravid said ahead of 1st ODI against Australia.

"We made that decision to do that and we completely back him. We back him because he's got a certain quality and an ability that we have seen. Yes, I know we've seen it at the moment only in T20 cricket, but we know the kind of impact a player like him can make batting at six," he added.

The first two games against Australia will be a good platform for Suryakumar to revive his ODI form ahead of the World Cup.