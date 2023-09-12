Sunil Gavaskar stated that Team India completely decimated Pakistan in the Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo on Monday. The Men in Blue thrashed Pakistan by 228 runs, their biggest victory by margin against Pakistan.

The Indian batting legend mentioned that it would be important for Pakistan to leave the humiliating defeat behind. Gavaskar opined that Babar Azam and company should shift focus to their remaining fixture against Sri Lanka.

During a discussion on Sports Tak, Sunil Gavaskar said:

"Forget about the biggest victory, puri tarah se dhula diya (we just hammered them), just as you wash clothes in a dhobi ghat. If you are a good team, you don't let the result of the previous match affect you. If they think too much about it, they won't be able to concentrate on the next match. I don't expect Pakistan to make such a mistake."

Gavaskar also emphasised that the performances of KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah are a big plus for India, as the two looked fully fit.

"KL Rahul not only scored a century but also kept wickets," he added. "He made a big statement amid all the talk about his fitness. He proved that he is completely fit. Jasprit Bumrah, too, looked in great rhythm. His run-up looked good, and he swung the ball both ways. Even a world-class batter like Babar Azam was unable to play him."

Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first against India on Sunday. However, the decision backfired as Indian openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma hit fine half-centuries at the top, scoring 58 and 56, respectively.

India were at 147/2 in 24.1 overs before rain interrupted play. The match resumed on the reserve day, when Virat Kohli and KL Rahul dominated the proceedings, remaining unbeaten on 122 and 111, respectively.

Chasing a stiff 357-run target, Pakistan failed to give a tough fight. They were folded for just 128 and ended up suffering their biggest defeat to India in ODIs. Kuldeep Yadav finished with a five-wicket haul.

"I hope he gets a chance in place of Shardul Thakur" - Sunil Gavaskar wants India to pick Mohammed Shami for Super 4 tie vs Sri Lanka

Sunil Gavaskar further stated that the Indian team management should consider adding senior pacer Mohammed Shami to the playing XI for the upcoming fixture against Sri Lanka.

He suggested that Shami could come in place of Shardul Thakur, saying:

"You will get all the answers once you play matches. The next question that India need to address is whether Mohammed Shami is completely ready. He hasn't played a lot of cricket of late. I hope he gets a chance in place of Shardul Thakur against Sri Lanka."

Notably, Shami was part of India's XI for their group-stage encounter against Nepal in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, who flew back to India for the birth of his first child. He conceded 29 from seven overs and picked up one wicket.

India and Sri Lanka will battle it out in match number four of the Super 4's at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12.