Pushpa 2 director Sukumar attends IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match in Dubai [Watch] 

Talented director of the recent blockbuster Pushpa 2, Sukumar, attended the 2025 Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (February 23). He watched the encounter live with his family members.

Pushpa 2 was released in December last year and became a hit in multiple languages, including Telugu and Hindi, increasing the popularity and fame of Sukumar across India. He is currently enjoying a break and spending quality time with his family after busy working schedules over the past two years while making the Allu Arjun starter movie.

You can get a glimpse of Sukumar and his family at the Dubai stadium in the below X posts:

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi was also in attendance for the game, along with young cricketers Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma.

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in match 5 of the 2025 Champions Trophy

India registered a thumping six-wicket win against Pakistan in the fifth match of the Champions Trophy on Sunday in Dubai. Virat Kohli (100*), Shubman Gill (46), and Shreyas Iyer (56) performed well in the batting department and ensured that there were no hiccups in the chase of 242 in the contest.

Earlier, Pakistan could only score 241 runs before getting all out in 49.4 overs. All the batters except Saud Shakeel (62), Mohammad Rizwan (46), and Khushdil Shah (38) struggled to get going against a quality Indian bowling attack, which derailed their innings.

Reflecting on the loss at the post-match presentation, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan said:

"We won the toss but we didn't get the benefit of it. Yesterday we decided that 280 was enough on that pitch and that's how we started. But they bowled very well and kept us quiet. Me and Saud took time, we wanted to bat deep. But you can say it was a poor shot selection at the time. They bowled very well and put us under pressure. That's why we were restricted to 240 (241)."

Virat Kohli received the Player of the Match award for his match-winning batting performance in the chase.

