"Put pressure on him and he will commit a mistake" - Aakash Chopra wants India to take advantage of Fakhar Zaman's indifferent form

Aakash Chopra believes Fakhar Zaman would commit a mistake if India put the Pakistan opener under pressure in their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash between the two sides.

The Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam-led teams will lock horns in Colombo on Sunday, September 10. Zaman has aggregated 34 runs in his two innings in the Asia Cup thus far and hasn't been at his fluent best.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that India would benefit if they put pressure on Zaman. He explained:

"Fakhar Zaman has been really silent. He has not been amongst the runs at all. He hits two or three fours, he is not looking that bad while batting but hasn't scored runs and I remember he scored a lot of runs in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. He got out to a no-ball, which won't be bowled this time."

The former Indian opener added:

"If you dismiss Fakhar from one end with the new ball, Babar will have to come to bat early at No. 3. You have to ensure that Fakhar Zaman's bad form continues. Put pressure on him and he will commit a mistake."

Chopra reckons Rohit Sharma can even bowl a spinner at the start against Zaman. He added that the option can be exercised as the left-handed opener has a middling record against such bowlers.

"Babar Azam's record against India is also not that good" - Aakash Chopra

Babar Azam was dismissed cheaply in Pakistan's last game against Bangladesh. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Babar Azam has not been amongst the runs in ODIs against India. He observed:

"Babar Azam's record against India is also not that good. He hasn't scored even one half-century in ODI cricket to date. Our neighbors can say King Babar, and I am ready to agree that he is a mighty player, but if we judge our players when they get out in a knockout game or against Australia or Pakistan, we will have to judge Babar similarly."

The reputed commentator wants the Men in Blue to make the most of the pressure on the Pakistan skipper. He said:

"He doesn't score runs against India. He hits everyone but gets out against India. So just continue that. There will be pressure on Babar as well. They don't sleep peacefully if they lose to India."

Rain denied Babar and the other Pakistan batters the opportunity to face the Indian attack in the group game between the two sides. The Men in Green's most accomplished batter aggregated 158 runs at an average of 31.60 in his five previous ODI innings against India, with 48 being his best effort.

