“Qudrat ka nizam is real” - Fans react as South Africa demolish New Zealand by 190 runs in 2023 World Cup

A clinical all-round performance helped South Africa defeat New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup by 190 runs in Pune on Wednesday.

Asked to bat, the Proteas posted 357/4 in their allotted 50 overs.

Rassie van der Dussen smashed 133 runs off 118 balls, including five sixes and nine boundaries.

Quinton de Kock, who slammed his fourth ton in the ongoing tournament, scored 114 runs off 116 balls, including three sixes and 10 fours.

Together, the duo shared a 200-run partnership for the second wicket. David Miller also chipped in 53 off 30, including four maximums and two boundaries.

Tim Southee starred with the ball for the Kiwis, finishing with figures of 2/77, while Trent Boult and James Neesham settled for one apiece.

In response, the BlackCaps were bundled out for 167 in 35.3 overs. Glenn Phillips emerged as the lone warrior with the bat, scoring 60 off 50, including four sixes and as many boundaries, before being the last man to be dismissed.

Keshav Maharaj emerged as the pick of the South Africa bowlers, finishing with sensational figures of 4/46, while Marco Jansen finished with three wickets. Meanwhile, Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada picked up two and one scalp, respectively.

Fans on X roasted New Zealand for their third consecutive loss in the World Cup.

Here are some more reactions:

With the win, South Africa displaced India for the top spot in the latest 2023 World Cup points table. The two teams have 12 points apiece, but India has played only six, as compared to the Proteas, who have played seven matches. However, New Zealand slipped to fourth with 8 points from seven games. Australia, who are placed third, have also eight points from six matches.

“It was big score” – Tom Latham reflects on New Zealand’s loss against South Africa in World Cup

New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham was disappointed with his team’s loss against South Africa in the World Cup. The 31-year-old said that the score was big, but they didn’t play to their potential. He, however, has backed the BlackCaps to deliver in the remaining matches.

At the post-match show, Latham said:

“Not our best performance. We were under pressure. It was a big score. From the batting point of view, we had to have those partnerships, but we had our back against the wall. It was a small ground and a good surface, but we couldn't do much in those first 10 overs.”

He added:

“I think they put themselves in a great position. We were not able to build partnerships, that was disappointing. We have faced adversities with injuries. We will reflect on to this one quickly and move to the next one. We don't become a bad team overnight.”

New Zealand will face Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their remaining matches on November 4 and 9, respectively.