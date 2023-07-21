Queen's Park Oval weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 2 of the 2nd IND vs WI 2023 Test?

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja consolidated India's innings to help them go to stumps at 228/4 on Day 1 of the second Test against the West Indies in Trinidad on Thursday.

The visitors were asked to bat first after Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss at the Queen's Park Oval. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal carried on their excellent form from the last game and scored individual half-centuries to add 139 runs for the first wicket.

This was the first time an Indian opening pair shared two consecutive 100-run stands since 1999 when Sadagoppan Ramesh and Devang Gandhi achieved the feat against New Zealand.

However, just when it looked like Jaiswal was set for another hundred, Jason Holder drew the first blood for the hosts. The dismissal brought a few more as India could only manage 61/4 in the second session.

Post tea, Kohli and Jadeja took control of things and bailed the team out of danger. They added an unbroken 106-run stand for the fifth wicket to put the visitors on top at the end of Day 1. Kohli is 13 shy of his 29th Test hundred, while Jadeja is unbeaten on 36.

Jaiswal, who scored 57 off 74 balls, stated that India will look to put up a big total on the board.

"We've been batting well. We will think about having a good target. Let's see what will happen tomorrow," Jaiswal said at the end of play on Day 1.

Trinidad weather forecast - Queen's Park Oval weather report on Day 2 - Rain predicted

The first day of the second Test witnessed full action at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. However, it might not be the same on Day 2 as the weather forecast shows heavy rainfall. The rain is expected to get heavier as the day progresses.

The temperature will hover around 30 and 32 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling will be around 40 degrees Celsius given that the humidity is around 70 percent.