Queen's Park Oval weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 4 of the 2nd IND vs WI 2023 Test?

The West Indies batters continued to frustrate the Indian bowlers with their patient knocks, but the latter bounced back with timely wickets to put their team on top at the Queen's Park Oval.

Rain played spoilsport in the morning session with only 10.4 overs play possible. Jaydev Unadkat was expensive, but Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin restricted the run flow. However, it was debutant Mukesh Kumar, who struck the first blow on Day 3, dismissing fellow debutant Kirk McKenzie.

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite reached his half-century early in the second session. But runs were hard to come by with Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bowling tight lines and lengths.

Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood added 40-odd runs before Ashwin got the better of the former's defence with drift and spin. Alick Athanaze and Blackwood batted for the remainder of the extended second session, scoring only 57 runs in 35.4 overs.

Jadeja found Blackwood's edge early in the third session, which was wonderfully caught by Ajinkya Rahane at the slips. Mohammed Siraj struck moments later to get the better of Joshua Da Silva.

Rain once again delayed the proceedings by one hour and once it resumed, India opted for the second new ball. Mukesh found some movement but West Indies batters resisted well to get to stumps at 229/5, still trailing by 209 runs in the first innings.

Trinidad weather forecast - Queen's Park Oval weather report on Day 4 - Rain predicted

Much like Day 3, fans can anticipate several rain delays during the penultimate day of the second Test at the Queen's Park Oval. According to accuwether.com, there are around 50 percent chances of precipitation throughout the day.

The first two sessions are mostly likely to remain cloudy before it clears out, with the sun shining brightly in the final session of the match.

The temperature will hover between 29 and 33 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling will be around 36-37 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is around 65 percent.