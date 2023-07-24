Queen's Park Oval weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 5 of the 2nd IND vs WI 2023 Test?

Team India are on the brink of inflicting a whitewash in the two-match Test series against the West Indies. The visiting side need just eight wickets on the final day to begin their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle on an excellent note.

India were right on the money in the morning session of Day 4, with West Indies losing their last five wickets for just 26 runs. Mukesh Kumar dismissed Alick Athanaze before Mohammed Siraj took over the proceedings. The Hyderabad-born pacer cleaned up the tail, returning with a five-wicket haul.

Siraj's fiery spell with the new ball helped India earn a crucial 183-run lead in the first innings. The Indian openers piled on it by adding quick runs before rain interrupted. Rohit Sharma smashed his fastest Test fifty, while Yashasvi Jaiswal gave the skipper perfect support.

West Indies found two successes amid rain delays but Ishan Kishan, who was promoted in the batting order, ensured the team took a sizeable lead in quick time. The wicketkeeper-batter reached his maiden Test fifty with consecutive sixes before India declared, setting the hosts a target of 365.

Playing for a win, West Indies openers managed to see off the new ball threat, displaying some determined batting. However, the introduction of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin changed the complexion of the game. He dismissed skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and debutant Kirk McKenzie to reduce the hosts to 44/2.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Jermain Blackwood managed to see off the rest of the day's play to take the team to 76/2 at stumps on Day 4 .

Trinidad weather forecast - Queen's Park Oval weather report on Day 5 - Rain predicted

The last two days of the Queen's Park Oval Test saw rain playing spoilsport. There were several rain delays and it is likely to remain the same on the final day of the match.

According to accuweather.com, the morning session has hardly any chance of precipitation. However, things will change in the last two sessions of the Test match with a chance of 45 percent showers.

The temperature will hover between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling will be around 38-41 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is around 75 percent.