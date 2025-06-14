“Questionable choice of shots” - R Ashwin’s blunt assessment of Indian star ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests 

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opined that Rishabh Pant's shot selection can be debated at times, given his unorthodox and flamboyant approach to batting in red-ball cricket. The newly-appointed vice-captain has a massive role to play in the upcoming five-match Test series in England, which kicks off the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Rishabh Pant has evolved to be a match-winner for India in the longest format with his ability to turn the situation around single-handedly in the middle-order. The wicket-keeper batter already has a catalogue of iconic performances, but at the same time, his questionable manner of dismissals has also proven to be equally glaring.

Pant had copped intense blame, most notably from legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, for his dismissal in the Boxing Day Test against Australia during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series. On that occasion, the left-handed batter had played an audacious, unorthodox shot despite a fielder placed in the deep.

Ashwin noted that Pant will figure out how to balance his game to incorporate his daredevil style of play while also adjusting accordingly to the match situation and conditions.

"I think Rishabh is a high-quality Test batsman. He can just walk into that team as a pedigree Test batsman even if he does not have to hold on to the gloves. Fantastic Test batter with a questionable choice of shots sometimes, but I guess he comes with it and he gives you match-winning knocks. It’s only a matter of time when he finds out the formula and rectifies it to become more consistent. He should be walking in at No. 5 as No. 6 for him would be a bit too late in my view. I would be glued to the TV set if he is batting," Ashwin said in an interview with RevSportz.

Rishabh Pant heads into the England tour after a dismal Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign while leading the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He was also far from convincing in his last red-ball assignment, scoring only 255 runs in nine innings at an average of 28.33 in Australia.

"I think he is already too overwhelmed by the attention" - R Ashwin on Shubman Gill ahead of England Tests

Along with Rishabh Pant, newly appointed India Test captain Shubman Gill also heads into the tour with massive responsibility on his shoulders. Thrust into the red-ball leadership after Rohit Sharma's retirement, the ace batter will have to lead the Men in Blue in foreign shares while also battle his crippling form in the format.

Ashwin noted that Gill is already feeling the pressure of the role ahead of his first red-ball assignment.

"About Shubman Gill, I think he is already too overwhelmed by the attention and responsibility he has got. If I was in his place with such a high-pressure job, I would want to have a very good start as a batsman. As a batter, he will have his share of questions on his place, as England can be a very tough place to bat. But if he makes runs, runs will give confidence and that would in turn rub on to captaincy. He is a very special player, and I hope he gets off to a very good start to avoid any questions raised," the former spinner said.

Ashwin also highlighted that head coach Gautam Gambhir would relish working with youngsters after three major retirements from the Test team.

"In all honesty, I think this is a team he will really enjoy and be comfortable in the dressing room, because this will be totally young team who would want to learn from him, asking a lot of questions," Ashwin concluded.

Team India's tour of England kicks off with the series opener in Headingley, Leeds, on June 20.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

