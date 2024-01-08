"Questions are being raised because of Hardik Pandya's injury" - Saba Karim says selectors have gone back to Rohit Sharma to bring stability

Saba Karim reckons the selectors might have recalled Rohit Sharma as India's captain for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan and potentially for the 2024 T20 World Cup due to the uncertainties surrounding Hardik Pandya's fitness.

The Men in Blue will face Afghanistan in three T20Is, with the first game to be played in Mohali on Thursday, January 11. The selectors picked a 16-member Indian squad for the series on Sunday, with Rohit at the helm and Virat Kohli back in the mix.

During a discussion on Sports 18, Karim was asked whether the decision to recall Rohit and Kohli implies that the duo will also be a part of the T20 World Cup squad. He replied in the affirmative, elaborating:

"There is no doubt now. Now that you have included both these players against Afghanistan, it means there has been a massive change in the selectors' thinking. They feel they need experience for the World Cup. That's why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have made a comeback."

The former India wicketkeeper-batter added:

"There is another thing. Until now, the selectors had shown faith in Hardik Pandya as a captain but questions are being raised because of Hardik Pandya's injury. That's why the selectors have gone back to Rohit Sharma to bring stability, both as a captain and a batter."

Pandya twisted his ankle in India's 2023 World Cup league-phase clash against Bangladesh. He hasn't played a competitive game since and there is no clarity about when he will be back to full fitness.

Saba Karim finds Rohit Sharma's aggression in ODIs main focal point in his return to T20Is

Rohit Sharma was at his explosive best in the 2023 ODI World Cup. [P/C: Getty]

Saba Karim reckons Rohit Sharma's destructive approach at the top of the order in ODIs might have also worked in his favor. He said:

"Along with that, the aggression Rohit Sharma has shown in ODI cricket and he has been speaking about it always. That is another big reason."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that once Rohit was picked, Virat Kohli was bound to be a part of the squad as well. He reasoned:

"Once you have picked Rohit, you cannot leave Virat out of the team. Then it's extremely necessary that along with Rohit, you include Virat also in the team for even greater stability and match-winning knocks."

Kohli was the top run-getter in both the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup. Although Rohit had a lean run in the last edition of the T20 World Cup, he was at his belligerent best in last year's ODI World Cup and will hope to continue the same attacking approach in the shortest format as well.

