"Quite a bizarre rule that India were awarded the gold" - Afghanistan bowler Fareed Ahmad on Asian Games 2023 final

Afghanistan fast bowler Fareed Ahmad Malik has opined that the Asian Games 2023 gold medal for men's cricket should have been split between India and Afghanistan.

Cricket returned to the continental showpiece in Hangzhou, China, after a nine-year hiatus with the participation of 14 teams. India were awarded the gold medal after the final was abandoned due to rain.

The match was halted after 18.2 overs in the first innings, when Afghanistan's score read 112 for 5. The poor weather conditions in Hangzhou didn't permit the match to resume further and hence Ruturaj Gaikwad's men took the gold home on the virtue of being the higher-ranked team.

Speaking to The Indian Express on the Asian Games 2023 final verdict, Fareed Ahmad said:

"It was quite a bizarre rule that India were awarded the gold. The match could have been closer if not for rain. They should have split the gold medal. Both teams should have been given the medal."

Fareed was instrumental in Afghanistan's four-wicket win against Pakistan in the semi-final with figures of 3 for 15 from three overs.

"Chinese fans were so excited to see us play" - Fareed Ahmad

Cricket is pretty much an unknown sport in China with a sparse population having knowledge about the game in the country. With all the matches held at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou, the spectators were befuddled but amazed at the same time to witness a game of bat and ball.

Explaining about his experience with the Chinese crowd, Fareed Ahmad felt the home fans were very excited. He said:

"It was a great experience to play in the Asian Games. The ground was very small. The Chinese fans were also funny. They were so excited to see us play.

"They used to clap on everything, be it a boundary, six or wicket. It was a different experience for them as well."

Fareed, along with Asian Games captain Gulbadin Naib and Sharafuddin Ashraf, joined the Afghanistan national team in Delhi as part of net sessions in the ongoing World Cup 2023.