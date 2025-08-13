"Quite liked the drama of Rishabh Pant hobbling down the stairs" - Former England captain's stunning claim after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain made a stunning remark on Rishabh Pant's bravado at Old Trafford in Manchester. He was discussing the possibility of substitutes in Test cricket on a Sky Sports podcast. The renowned commentator said that while it was unfortunate, he equally enjoyed the drama of Pant and Chris Woakes walking out to bat despite injuries.

Pant sustained a foot injury on Day 1 of the fourth Test in Manchester as he attempted a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes' bowling. However, he came out to bat on Day 2 and scored a crucial fifty to take India to 358. Meanwhile, England's Woakes fought through his shoulder injury suffered on Day 1 at The Oval as he came out to bat on the final day wearing a shoulder sling.

Michael Atherton asked Hussain on the Sky Sports' Podcast about his opinion on injury substitutes. He answered that the rule change can mean teams will manipulate it to their own advantage, saying: (3:07)

"I said that view after the Rishabh Pant injury. I know Michael Vaughan sees it differently, he's been talking about having a substitute in the second innings of a game. The moment you bring any change in playing conditions, people will use it, manipulate it to their benefit really. I quite liked the drama of Rishabh Pant hobbling down the stairs at Old Trafford and Chris Woakes doing the same. It's unfortunate obviously but it can be manipulated in general."

Atherton also agreed with the assessment and said he is with England skipper Ben Stokes, stating (2:50):

"Cricket doesn't have an injury substitute, which became a bit of a topic in the series because of Woakes and Pant. But I'm with Stokes. I'm not one for subs and I think it will be a rule which will be easily abused when came in."

Following the fourth Test against India in Manchester, Stokes weighed in on the topic and said even a conversation around it is ridiculous. The star all-rounder claimed that injuries are a part of the game and that loopholes can be exposed if rules are altered.

"I don't think the quality was as good as 2005" - Michael Atherton on England-India series

Michael Atherton. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked by Hussain whether the recently concluded series was on par with the 2005 Ashes, Atherton said he hadn't witnessed anything as good as that. The 57-year-old claimed it was the best he had covered since the 2005 Ashes, adding (4:18)

"It was nice to work with a good broadcaster in 2005, unlike you Nass, sitting beside me (laughs). I don't think the quality was as good as 2005. I don't think I've seen a better series than 2005 Ashes. One great team on the decline and emerging players at the top of their game. Probably the best since 2005 Ashes. 2023 Ashes was a fantastic series. Probably put this the best since 2005 Ashes due to the dramatic moments due to Woakes and Pant. How it twisted and turned. The best I've covered since 2005."

England's next game will be the white-ball home series against South Africa in September.

