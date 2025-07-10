R Ashwin drops hilarious comment on similar action of India’s net bowler ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Indian spin legend R Ashwin recently came up with a hilarious reaction on spotting a bowling action similar to his. He posted a video of a net bowler from India's practice session ahead of the upcoming Lord's Test against England.

On noticing the similarities between the bowling actions, Ashwin hilariously joked that he had traveled to London for Team India's practice session. The 38-year-old wrote:

"Just travelled to bowl at team practice."

Screenshot of R Ashwin's comment.

Meanwhile, Ashwin drew curtains on his international career on December 18, 2024. He made the announcement following India's third Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia.

The veteran bowler enjoyed an illustrious career, particularly in Test cricket. With 537 wickets across 200 innings, he is India's second-highest wicket-taker in the format. He also has six centuries and 14 fifties to his name in Tests.

In white-ball cricket, Ashwin was part of India's 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy winning squads. He finished with a tally of 765 wickets across formats.

R Ashwin captained Dindigul Dragons in TNPL 2025

On the cricketing front, R Ashwin was last seen in action during the 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Under his captaincy, Dindigul Dragons finished as the runners-up of the season.

The side suffered a massive 118-run defeat to the Sai Kishore-led Dream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the final. Ashwin registered figures of 4-0-36-0 in the summit clash.

The Dindigul-based side were required to chase down a 221-run target. Opening the batting for his team, Ashwin was dismissed after scoring one run from four deliveries.

The seasoned campaigner looked in impressive batting form with the bat in the edition. He was the fifth-highest run-getter of the TNPL 2025, amassing 297 runs across 10 innings at a strike rate of 153.89. He picked up 13 wickets with the ball, the third most in the season.

The star spinner was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he endured a tough season on the homecoming, claiming seven scalps from nine outings at an economy rate of 9.12.

CSK finished at the bottom of the points table, bagging their first-ever wooden spoon. The five-time champions secured four wins from 14 league fixtures.

