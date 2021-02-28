R Ashwin jumps to No. 3, James Anderson slips down in latest ICC Test rankings

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made major gains in the latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers.

With a rating of 823, he now sits comfortably at No. 3 behind only Pat Cummins and Neil Wagner - a four-spot jump after the third India-England Test.

Ashwin is currently leading the wickets chart in the four-Test series against England. In three matches, the 34-year-old has collected 24 wickets at a stunning average of 15.71.

In the latest Test at Ahmedabad, Ashwin picked up seven wickets and reached an impressive milestone of 400 Test scalps, becoming the second-quickest to do so.

Meanwhile, England pacer James Anderson has dropped three places to No. 6 in the ICC Test rankings.

In spin-favoring conditions, Anderson showed adept use of reverse swing in the first Test to account for five Indian wickets. However, he bowled a paltry 13 overs in Ahmedabad and went wicketless.

Jasprit Bumrah and Stuart Broad drop 1 spot each in the ICC Test rankings

Jasprit Bumrah has slipped to No. 9 in the ICC Test rankings

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Stuart Broad have also dropped a spot each in the ICC Test rankings. While Broad now occupies seventh position, Bumrah is placed ninth.

Bumrah's slip has also allowed South Africa's Kagiso Rabada to jump to No. 8 in the table.

Bumrah, who has featured in just two of India's last four Tests, has not had many opportunities to make an impact. In Chennai, he was brilliant with the ball, picking up four wickets.

However, similar to Anderson, he only bowled six overs in Ahmedabad, with no wickets to show.

Broad has been in and out of his team of late as well. He didn't play in the first Test and didn't pick up any wickets in the next two.

Except for Bumrah, who is unavailable for selection for the fourth Test, every aforementioned bowler will get a chance to change their ICC Test ranking positions.

Other bowlers in the top 10, Josh Hazlewood (4), Tim Southee (5), and Mitchell Starc (10) have retained their spots.