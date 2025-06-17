R Ashwin smashes 67 off 46 balls as opener in DGD vs CSG TNPL 2025 match [Watch]

Dindigul Dragons (DGD) skipper Ravichandran Ashwin opened the batting and smashed a half-century against the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) in the 14th match of the 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The match was played on Monday, June 16, at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem.

Chasing 181, Ashwin opened the innings alongside Shivam Singh, who departed for 13. Baba Indrajith then joined Ashwin at No. 3, and the duo stitched together a superb 102-run stand off 72 balls for the second wicket. Ashwin brought up his first fifty of the season in just 30 balls and went on to score 67 off 46 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes.

Watch the video of his innings here (via FanCode's X handle):

Meanwhile, Indrajith was equally impressive, scoring 73 off just 43 balls, including four boundaries and five sixes. However, the Dindigul middle order collapsed dramatically, with Hunny Saini (7), M Karthik Saran (0), Vimal Khumar (0), and Aakaash Sharma (4) all falling cheaply.

The Dragons ultimately finished at 172/8 in their 20 overs, falling short by eight runs. Lokesh Raj was the pick of the bowlers for Chepauk, returning with remarkable figures of 5/13 in just two overs.

Baba Aparajith shines with a fifty for CSG against DGD in TNPL 2025

Earlier in the match, after being put in to bat, the Chepauk Super Gillies lost their openers K Aashiq (12) and RS Mokit Hariharan (4) cheaply. Skipper Baba Aparajith came in at No. 3 and kept the scoreboard ticking from one end, while Narayan Jagadeesan fell for 11.

Vijay Shankar (26) and Swapnil Singh (20) made handy contributions, while Aparajith brought up his half-century off 35 balls and went on to score 56 off 38 deliveries, hitting three fours and three sixes. In the death overs, N Sunil Krishna played a vital cameo, remaining unbeaten on 32 off just 18 balls, to help the Super Gillies post a competitive total of 180/6 in their 20 overs.

