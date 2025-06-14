R Ashwin stunned, commentators burst out in laughter as Dindigul Dragons end up playing 'dodge ball', missing 3 throws on 1 ball in TNPL 2025

Captain Ravichandran Ashwin was in disbelief after his team, Dindigul Dragons, missed three run-out chances on a single ball in the TNPL 2025 match against the Siechem Madurai Panthers. It happened on the penultimate ball of the Panthers' innings on Saturday, June 14.

New batter Gurjapneet Singh tried for a big shot on the off-side off Ganeshan Periyaswamy's bowling. The ball went straight to fielder Ravichandran Ashwin, who tried for a direct hit at the non-striker's end. However, he missed the stumps, and the ball went near the 30-yard circle on the leg-side.

The batters stole another run as the next fielder tried for a direct hit at the striker's end and missed again. The next fielder grabbed the ball and tried for a direct hit again, only to miss it again, and the batters stole the third run. There was one more attempt for a run-out. However, the batters did not run after that.

You can watch the video here:

Ravichandran was in disbelief after seeing the Dindigul Dragons commit such a comedy of errors. The Tamil commentators burst out in laughter after seeing the things that transpired in the middle.

R Ashwin's Dindigul Dragons won the TNPL match comfortably by 9 wickets

Despite the comedy of errors in the last over, Dindigul Dragons managed to restrict the Siechem Madurai Panthers to 150/8 in 20 overs. Chasing 151, the Dragons reached 151/1 in just 12.3 overs, thanks to a 41-ball 86* from opener Shivam Singh.

Captain Ravichandran Ashwin came out to open the innings with Shivam. The duo added 124 runs in 10.4 overs, with Ravichandran scoring 49 runs off 29 deliveries. After his departure, Hunny Saini joined Shivam in the middle and completed the formalities to seal the deal. With this win, the Dragons have attained the third position in the TNPL 2025 points table. They have four points from three matches.

