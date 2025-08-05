"Think before you speak" - Indian legend takes a dig at Ben Stokes over injury replacement remarks after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a dig at England captain Ben Stokes over his comments on injury replacements after Chris Woakes was forced to bat with one arm in a sling at The Oval. The Indian legend stated that the versatile cricketer must think before he speaks.After the conclusion of the Manchester Test in which Rishabh Pant walked out to bat with a fractured foot, England captain dismissed the idea of injury replacements in Test cricket, terming the discussions around it as ridiculous. On the other hand, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir backed the idea of substitutes in case of major injuries.Speaking on his Hindi YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat, while reviewing The Oval Test, Ashwin took a swipe at Stokes over his views on injury replacements in Test cricket. He commented (as quoted by TOI):&quot;What you sow is what you reap. At Old Trafford, after Rishabh Pant’s injury, the press conference included questions about injury substitution. Gautam Gambhir had said that injuries like these warrant substitutions. Immediately after, the same question was asked to Ben Stokes and he said, ‘It’s absolutely a joke.’“I’m a big fan of Ben Stokes. I admire his attitude. But you need to think before you speak,&quot; the 38-year-old went on to add.Pant was ruled out of the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval due to a foot fracture. As for Woakes, he bowled 14 overs in the first innings before going off the field after hurting his shoulder during a fielding attempt. He came out to bat as the last man in England's second innings.&quot;Hats off to Chris Woakes&quot; - Ravichandran Ashwin hails injured England pacerWhile criticizing Stokes' views on injury substitutes in Test cricket, Ashwin praised Woakes for going out to bat at The Oval despite the severity of his injury. He said:&quot;Chris Woakes walked out with his shoulder tucked into his sweater and gave it his all to help the team win. He almost did it. He was running, showing immense game awareness. Hats off to Chris Woakes - remarkable attitude, remarkable fight, putting his body on the line.&quot;Chasing 374 for victory at The Oval, England were 357-9 when Woakes walked out to bat. Despite his brave attempt, the hosts could not secure victory as Mohammed Siraj bowled Gus Atkinson (17) with the team score at 367.