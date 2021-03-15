R Ashwin, Washington Sundar request fans to help raise funds for “world’s most expensive medicine” and save 2-year-old’s life

Indian cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar have requested their social media followers to unify in the cause of saving two-year-old Ayaansh Gupta's life. The child is a Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) patient whose only ray of hope is Zolgensma, the world’s most expensive medicine.

SMA is a life-limiting condition where 95 per cent of children’s life expectancy is less than 18 months.

Aged two years and nine months, Ayaansh’s health is deteriorating by the day as his muscles are failing and he is losing all body functions. Zolgensma, priced at approximately INR 16 crore, can help Ayaansh overcome SMA.

With the overbearing amount impossible for a middle-class household to arrange, the family has sought crowdfunding options, and are reaching out to masses across the world for the same. So far, they have managed to raise almost INR 3.2 crore in the past five-and-a-half weeks.

In a noble gesture, Ravichandran Ashwin retweeted Ayaansh’s mother and asked his followers to try and help the family. Ayaansh’s father, Yogesh, was quick to thank Ashwin and requested people to donate.

Thank you @ashwinravi99 for understanding the grief of the family and supporting the cause. #Ayaansh has been a fighter, battling this draconian disease with a smile but he needs #ZolgesSMA to win this. I request all fans to not let this support go waste! Plz donate! — Yogesh Gupta (@yogeshgupta05) March 14, 2021

Hailing the bravery of the parents, Washington Sundar also urged his followers to donate.

Thank you @Sundarwashi5 Sir for supporting little Ayaansh's cause. This will be really helpful to us. Hopeful to reach 16 Crs. soon to save my son. 🙏

Requesting all to pls donate:https://t.co/K3LGewSfRT pic.twitter.com/i0gqmCG0MP — AyaanshFightsSMA (@FightsSma) March 13, 2021

Being treated at a children’s hospital in Hyderabad, Ayaansh requires physiotherapy for 4-5 hours a day and BiPAP support for breathing for 12 hours a day.

The child is on a liquid diet and vomits around 5 times a day. This is the ideal time for him to take the medicine. Donations for Ayaansh’s recovery could be made through the crowdfunding portal.

R Ashwin, Washington Sundar – Heroes off the pitch and on it

Remarkable win! 😇 Top performance from the whole team to make it 1-1 tonight. We keep marching forward! #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/J5jDp1D62h — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) March 14, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar played critical roles in India’s 3-1 Test series win over England earlier this month. With 32 wickets and a century to his name, Ashwin bagged his eighth Player of the Tournament award.

On the other hand, Washington Sundar followed up his heroics in Brisbane with two critical knocks in Chennai and Ahmedabad.

Washington Sundar continues to shine in the T20I series. One of the stars in the second T20I, he bowled four overs for 29 runs and claimed 2 wickets. He has claimed 3 wickets in the series at an average of 15.67, with an economy rate of 7.23.