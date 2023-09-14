R. Premadasa Stadium weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match?

In a do-or-die match, co-hosts Pakistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns in a Super Four game of Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday. The winner of this clash will set up a final date with India on Sunday.

Both teams currently have two points each from as many games, winning and losing one apiece. The Lankan Lions, however, are placed second with a net run rate of -0.200 as compared to Pakistan's -1.892, who are third.

As both teams fight out for a win, the weather remains the most-debated topic as it has been throughout the Sri Lankan leg of the Asia Cup 2023. Thursday's weather forecast also remains the same with chances of heavy showers during the game.

According to Accuweather, thunderstorms are in the forecast, with the probability of 50 percent rain on average. It would be a start-stop encounter, with the groundsmen working overtime to make sure the outfield remains dry enough for a game of cricket.

The temperature will hover around 27 to 31 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be two to three degrees more due to humidity, which is expected to be in the 80s.

Pakistan make five changes to their playing XI for Sri Lanka tie

Babar Azam and company have made five changes to their line-up for the must-win encounter against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

They have left out left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman, who has struggled for consistency in the Asia Cup, managing only 61 runs at an average of 20.33. Mohammad Haris has been picked in place of the senior batter.

The Men in Green also had to make three injury-forced changes, with Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Salman Ali Agha all missing out. Mohammad Wasim and Zaman Khan will now join forces with Shaheen Afridi in Pakistan's pace unit.

Faheem Ashraf has also been left out of the side to include a spin-bowling all-rounder in Mohammad Nawaz.

Pakistan playing XI: Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, and Zaman Khan.