“Raat ko waqt chahiye guzarne ke liye” – Sarfaraz Khan’s father poetic reply to his son’s debut in IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Sarfaraz Khan’s father Naushad Khan came up with a brilliant reply to his son’s debut on Day 1 of the third Test between India and England in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15.

The heartwarming reply came during the first session when former cricketer Aakash Chopra asked whether Naushad had to wait long to see his son play for India during their meet at the commentary box. The latter came up with a poetic reply, leaving everyone in awe.

Chopra asked Naushad:

"Did you wait for too long to see Sarfaraz Khan making his debut?"

Naushad replied:

"Raat ko waqt chahiye guzarne ke liye, lekin Suraj meri marzi se nahi nikalne wala (it takes time for the night to pass, the sun is not going to rise according to my wish)."

For the unversed, Naushad and Sarfaraz Khan’s wife shed a few tears after the Mumbai batter received his Test cap from former India captain Anil Kumble. In a video, Sarfaraz could be seen hugging his father and wiping off his wife's tears.

For the unversed, Sarfaraz Khan has scored 3912 runs in 45 FC games at an average of 69.85, including 14 centuries. The right-handed batter slammed 220 runs in three innings for India A against England Lions, with a best score of 161.

“Well done to you” – Anil Kumble’s golden words for Sarfaraz Khan

Anil Kumble shared words of wisdom for Sarfaraz Khan while giving his maiden Test cap. The legendary spinner congratulated Sarfaraz for his grind in the domestic circuit. In a video shared by the BCCI, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Sarfu, really proud of you, the way you have come through. I am sure your dad and family will be extremely proud of what you have been able to achieve."

Kumble added:

“I know you have done all the hard work, there were some disappointments but despite that, all the runs you've scored through the domestic season, well done to you. And I am sure you'll have lots of wonderful memories today. It's the start of a long career, only 310 people have played before you. All the best."

Sarfaraz was picked in India's squad ahead of the second Test after KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out due to injuries.

