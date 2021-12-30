"We have to show belief" - Kagiso Rabada  on South Africa's course of action for Day 5 

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada believes captain Dean Elgar will have to play a key role on Day 5 of the first Test against India. South Africa need 211 runs to scale the target set by India with six wickets in hand.

BCCI @BCCI



South Africa end the day on 94/4.



Scorecard - #SAvIND Stumps on Day 4 of the 1st Test.South Africa end the day on 94/4. #TeamIndia 6 wickets away from victory.Scorecard - bcci.tv/events/48/indi… Stumps on Day 4 of the 1st Test. South Africa end the day on 94/4. #TeamIndia 6 wickets away from victory.Scorecard - bcci.tv/events/48/indi… #SAvIND https://t.co/IgRuammbPo

Elgar has led from the front so far in the fourth innings. He withstood a barrage by the Indian bowling unit to remain unbeaten at the end of the day's play. After being given a target of 305 runs, Elgar has scored an unbeaten 52 so far.

Rabada noted that the team would strategize a plan of action for the situation that lies ahead of them. Speaking to reporters after Day 4, Rabada said:

"We have to show belief. We will strategize overnight and work out how we want to approach this."

A shaky weather forecast and the margin needed for a victory for both sides makes all three results possible ahead of the final day.

Dean has done this countless times: Kagiso Rabada

Proteas' bowling spearhead Rabada instilled full faith in Dean Elgar. The southpaw, known for his gritty knocks, has a challenge ahead of him in the form of a rampant Indian bowling unit.

The South African skipper has already played out 122 deliveries and spent over three hours at the crease for his 52 run knock. Rabada added:

"Dean has done this countless times, where he shows fight when it is toughest. He will know his job is not over, he is leading from the front."

Earlier in the day, Rabada emerged as the pick of the bowlers to dismiss India out for 174. While the speedster struggled to keep his foot behind the line on 17 occasions in the contest, he bowled in full flow on Day 4.

Also Read Article Continues below

India were able to set a target of 305 on the back of a run-a-ball cameo from Rishabh Pant. The visitors endured yet another string of poor scores by the middle order and were bowled out in the second session. The bowlers toiled hard to claim four wickets before Stumps on Day 4. Dean Elgar is likely to be joined by Temba Bavuma to start off the final day from 94-4.

Edited by Aditya Singh