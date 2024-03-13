Rachin Ravindra becomes youngest New Zealand player to win Richard Hadlee Medal

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra has become the youngest player to win the Richard Hadlee Medal, given to the country's best male player of the year. He won the award on Wednesday, March 13. Among the women's cricketers, Amelia Kerr clinched the Debbie Hockley Medal, given to the best female cricketer of the year.

Ravindra was New Zealand's breakout star during the 2023 World Cup in India. The left-handed batter smashed 578 runs in 10 matches, averaging 64.22, alongside a strike rate of 106.44 with three centuries, including on his World Cup debut.

The home season against South Africa saw the youngster hammer a Test double-hundred at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

On the other hand, Kerr swept all the awards for women's cricket, winning the ODI and T20I Player of the Year, and the domestic Super Smash Women's Player of the Year.

Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the Men's Test Player of the Year award. Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner bagged the ODI and T20I Player of the Year awards, respectively.

Rachin Ravindra to ply his trade for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024

Rachin Ravindra. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the young batter is currently gearing up for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The auction held in December saw Ravindra fetch an INR 1.8 crore bid from defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

With his fellow Kiwi teammate Devon Conway likely to be ruled out of the entire season due to a thumb injury, the southpaw could open the innings with Ruturaj Gaikwad. Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner will also feature for the Super Kings.

The 2023 edition saw the Chennai-based outfit beat then-defending champions Gujarat Titans in a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With 10 required off two balls, Ravindra Jadeja smacked a six and a four to send the entire stadium into delirium.

The Yellow Amry, led by MS Dhoni, will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener at Chepauk on March 22.

