Rachin Ravindra cops a nasty blow on the face while attempting a catch in PAK vs NZ 2025 ODI tri-series opener [Watch]

New Zealand star all-rounder Rachin Ravindra nearly suffered a grevious face injury as he copped a blow while attempting a catch in the ODI tri-series opener against Pakistan in Lahore on Saturday, February 8. The 25-year-old apparantly lost the ball in the light and the ball hit in on the face as spectators stood up in shock.

The unfortunate incident took place in the 38th over of Pakistan's run chase. Michael Bracell bowled a length ball wide of off-stump and Khusdil Shah went for a slog sweep towards the deep square leg. Ravindra left the field after being banged by the ball on the face.

Watch the video below:

Earlier in the day, Ravindra Ravindra chipped in with 25 runs off 19 balls, including five boundaries. The left-arm spinner also bowled three overs conceding 14 runs.

The southpaw recently amassed 125 runs in three ODIs against Sri Lanka, including a fifty. He has been a great find for the Kiwis owing to his all-around performances across formats.

The all-rounder is critical to New Zealand's chances at the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Rachin Ravindra suffers blow on face but New Zealand beat Pakistan

Rachin Ravindra copped a blow but a clinical bowling display helped New Zealand beat Pakistan by 78 runs in the tri-series opener.

Chasing 331, the Men in Green were bundled out for 252 in 47.5 overs. Skipper Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell bagged three wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Matt Henry picked up two wickets.

Fakhar Zaman put up a lone fight with quickfire 84 off 69 deliveries, including for sixes and seven boundaries.

Batting first, the Kiwis posted 330/6 in 50 overs. Glenn Phillips starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 106 runs off 74 balls, hitting seven maximums and six boundaries. Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson chipped in with 81 (84) and 58 (89), respectively.

Shaheen Afridi emerged as the leading wicket-taker, picking up three wickets but conceded 86 runs in his 10 overs. Abrar Ahmed bagged two wickets.

New Zealand will next face South Africa at the same venue on Monday, February 10.

Click here to check out the full PAK vs NZ scoreline.

