Rachin Ravindra fights off tough competition to win ICC Men's Player of the Month award for October 2023

Young New Zealand sensation Rachin Ravindra is enjoying an incredible time at the 2023 World Cup and will now celebrate it with the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for October 2023.

The youngster had to fill in the big shoes of Kane Williamson at No. 3 in the opening game of the tournament, and he seamlessly did so with a sensational 123* against England. He scored another hundred (116) against Australia, this time in a marathon chase in which the Kiwis almost got over the line.

In six games in October 2023, Rachin Ravindra scored a staggering 481 runs and that helped him get the better of the other nominees for the award, namely Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and South African opener Quinton de Kock.

Ravindra is delighted to have won the award and here's what he was quoted as saying by the ICC:

"I'm very grateful to win this award. It's been a special month personally and for the team. Being able to play a World Cup in India has been incredibly special."

Rachin Ravindra on his World Cup experience so far

Rachin Ravindra thanked the New Zealand team management for showing faith in him to bat in the top order. He also shed light on how the pitches in Indian conditions are helping his template of batting.

On this, he told the cricket world body:

"Being backed by the team helps a lot, being able to go out there with a lot of freedom, and play your natural game. The lucky thing is the wickets have been really nice to bat on, suits my game in terms of being positive and taking the game on."

Ravindra sits at the top of the highest run-scorers list in the 2023 World Cup so far with 565 runs from nine games at a staggering average of 70.62.