Rachin Ravindra notches 95-ball ton in BAN vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra notched up a hundred in his Champions Trophy debut at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium against Bangladesh on Monday, Feb. 24. The elegant left-handed batter got to the three-figure mark with a single and notched the milestone only in 95 balls to put their side in sight of a comfortable win.

Ad

Rachin Ravindra had missed the first game against the hosts at the National Stadium in Karachi due to copping a blow on the forehead during the tri-series opener against Pakistan. However, he replaced an unwell Daryl Mitchell in the line-up, while Kyle Jamieson replaced Nathan Smith.

The southpaw also created a unique piece of history by becoming the first player to score a century on Champions Trophy and Cricket World Cup debut.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 25-year-old had also walked into the crease in a tricky situation as the Black Caps had succumbed to 15/2 in the fourth over of the innings. However, Rachin Ravindra steered their innings well and first built a 57-run partnership with Devon Conway, followed by a 129-run stand with Tom Latham.

Michael Bracewell starred with the ball before Rachin Ravindra's match-winning ton

Michael Bracewell celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Having won the toss in Rawalpindi, Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner had opted to field first. Barring Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, no other batter from their side crossed half-century as his 77 off 110 led the foundation. Jaker Ali, who dug in with 68 off 114 deliveries against India, chipped in with 45 to carry the Tigers to 236.

Ad

Michael Bracewell finished with outstanding figures of 10-0-26-4, while William O'Rourke took two wickets. Jamieson and Matt Henry took one scalp apiece. With a commanding five-wicket victory, the Black Caps have sealed a semi-final spot for themselves and Team India, eliminating Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Bangladesh and Pakistan will face one another in Rawalpindi on Thursday in what will be an inconsequential fixture.

Meanwhile, Santner and Co. will take on India on March 2 in Dubai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback