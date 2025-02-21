Rahmat Shah takes a blinder to send David Miller packing for 14 in AFG vs SA 2025 Champions Trophy game [Watch]

Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss South Africa’s explosive batter David Miller in their ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy match on Friday, February 21. The game is being played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Ad

The dismissal came on the final ball of the 48th over of the Proteas' innings. Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled a fuller-length delivery wide outside off, which Miller attempted to power over cover-point. Rahmat Shah sprinted to his right, diving fully stretched to take a stunning catch and send Miller back to the pavilion.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

Ad

Trending

The left-handed batter scored 14 runs off 18 balls, including one boundary. His dismissal left South Africa at 298/5 after 48 overs.

Brilliant batting effort helps South Africa post 315 runs on the board in the AFG vs SA 2025 Champions Trophy game

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first but lost an early wicket when Tony de Zorzi was dismissed for 11 by Mohammad Nabi. Ryan Rickelton and captain Temba Bavuma then shared an excellent partnership, putting on 129 runs from 142 balls for the second wicket. Bavuma made a steady contribution, scoring 58 off 76 balls, including five boundaries.

Ad

Rickelton, meanwhile, brought up a well-made century off 101 balls, his first in ODI cricket. However, a brilliant piece of fielding by Rashid Khan, who ran him out off his own bowling, ended Rickelton's innings at 103 off 106 balls, which included seven boundaries and one six.

Rassie van der Dussen also played a solid knock, making 52 off 46 balls, while Aiden Markram finished unbeaten on 52 off 36 balls, hitting six boundaries and one six. South Africa concluded their innings at 315/6 after 50 overs. Nabi took two wickets for Afghanistan, while Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, and Azmatullah Omarzai each claimed one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback