"Rahul averages 50 in one-day cricket" - Gautam Gambhir's frank take on wicket-keeper debate in 2025 Champions Trophy

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir talked about the wicketkeeper debate between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant in the press conference after India's win over Australia in the semi-final of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Ad

KL Rahul has started as the wicketkeeper in each of India's four matches in the ongoing tournament. The keeper-bat has batted thrice in the tournament, scoring 106 runs while taking five catches and also completing a stumping.

When Gautam Gambhir was asked about the criticism he faced for picking KL Rahul ahead of Rishabh Pant, he said:

"KL Rahul averages 50 in one day cricket, that's the answer."

Rahul has batted at number six throughout the tournament, with the Karnataka batter chipping in with vital knocks against Bangladesh and Australia. He registered his highest score of the tournament (42*) against the Aussies and finished the game with a six as India romped into the finals for the fifth time in the tournament's history.

Ad

Trending

"If I am honest to my job, that is all that matters" - Gambhir on whether he feels vindicated after noise regarding the selection calls

When asked about feeling vindicated after people had called him out regarding selection calls, Gambhir said that criticism regarding the same never bothered him. He said:

Ad

"I don't care about it, my job is, to be honest to 140 crore Indians and to my players in the dressing room. I don't care what people talk about it how they talk about it, whether they've got agenda, whether they've got not got agendas. If I am honest with my job, that is all that matters and I can sleep in peace."

Ad

Gambhir also spoke up about the criticism the management received for selecting five spinners in the squad. He said:

"I mean, you talk about the spinning combination. We got 3 all-rounders in those 5 spinners. I don't know why people keep forgetting about it. And those three all-rounders are quality all-rounders. Actually, in the entire squad, we have only picked 2 frontline spinners and that is ok. In a 15-member squad if you pick two frontline spinners that's not too much to be asking for."

India will play in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy on March 9 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The second semi-final will be contested between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday in Lahore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news