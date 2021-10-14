Rahul Dravid likely to return as interim coach for home series vs New Zealand - Reports 

Former India captain Rahul Dravid will reportedly don the coach's cap once again for Indian cricket time for their upcoming series against New Zealand, as per Indian Express. The BCCI are planning an overhaul of the coaching staff after the T20 World Cup.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rahul Dravid likely to be the Indian coach for the New Zealand series starting on November 17th. (Source - Indian Express) Rahul Dravid likely to be the Indian coach for the New Zealand series starting on November 17th. (Source - Indian Express)

The search for Ravi Shastri's successor is expected to take longer than was initially assumed, with several names declining the offer to take up the post. The board is keen on roping in an Indian coach to take over the reins, but potential suitors Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman have already backed away from the opportunity.

While several Australian coaches have reportedly expressed their interest in taking on the challenging assignment, the board is adamant on having an Indian to coach the side.

They are yet to put an official advertisement out for the post through which those interested could apply. A BCCI official explained the delay while speaking to The Indian Express:

“We wanted the candidate whom we feel is best suited for the job to agree first (to apply for the job). We don’t want a situation where we get applications but no one is seen as ideal. It will be embarrassing for the board and for the candidates too. So it’s better to find a suitable candidate first, till then Dravid can be interim coach.”

The board wanted the new coaching staff to be integrated by the time India heads out for their crucial tour of South Africa. With that possibility under doubt, they considered the possibility of letting Shastri stay for the New Zealand series, but the option of Dravid taking control over a temporary basis was deemed as the better option.

Dravid has already declined the opportunity to be India's next head coach

Dravid, who currently controls operations over at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, is said to have declined the role of India's head coach. He wishes to work with youngsters over at the NCA.

KSR @KShriniwasRao BCCI spoke with batting legend Rahul Dravid and asked if he would be interested in coaching Team India. Rahul has politely refused. He would like to concentrate on junior cricket and the National Cricket Academy (NCA) that's based out Bangalore. BCCI spoke with batting legend Rahul Dravid and asked if he would be interested in coaching Team India. Rahul has politely refused. He would like to concentrate on junior cricket and the National Cricket Academy (NCA) that's based out Bangalore.

Also Read

The former India captain was appointed as the interim coach for India's tour of Sri Lanka, with most of the senior members plying their trades in England simultaneously for the WTC Final and the subsequent Test series.

The Men In Blue managed to win the ODI series 2-1, but fell to defeat in the T20 series following a COVID crisis in the camp.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava