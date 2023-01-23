Rahul Dravid on possibility of players featuring in Ranji Trophy - “If an opportunity arises, we would certainly look at it”

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid admitted that the management would love players from the national squad to feature in the Ranji Trophy knockouts. He, however, pointed out that doing so would be tough since preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will get underway soon.

The quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy begin on January 31, while the Border-Gavaskar Trophy kicks-off on February 9. However, before the Test series against Australia, the Indian team will assemble for a week-long preparatory camp.

At a press conference on Monday, January 23, ahead of the third ODI against New Zealand, Dravid was asked if there was any chance of some of India’s Test players featuring in the Ranji Trophy knockouts. He replied:

“We would like the boys to play Ranji Trophy games as and when possible. But, it is a tough one for us. The quarterfinal is on the 31st and our build-up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is exactly at the same time.

“As and when the series starts, if an opportunity arises where someone is not playing in our team and he is required for a semi-final or a final, then we would certainly look at it.”

The Ranji Trophy semi-finals will be played from February 8 to 12 and the final from February 16 to 20.

“Can’t announce the playing XI” - Rahul Dravid responds to query on Rajat Patidar

With India having already clinched the one-day series, they have a chance to try out some of the bench strength. Rajat Patidar, who came in for the injured Shreyas Iyer, is yet to make his international debut for India.

The third ODI against the Kiwis on Tuesday will be played at his home ground in Indore. However, Dravid hinted that Patidar might have to wait for his opportunity. Responding to a query on the Madhya Pradesh batter’s chances of making his debut, Dravid commented:

“I can’t announce the playing XI. All I can say is Rajat Patidar has done very well in Ranji Trophy and one-day cricket. There are players who have been with the team before. There are some who haven’t played a lot of ODIs in the last two years. They need to get their chances first. If there’s an injury or some other issues, he’s (Patidar) first in the queue.”

During the interaction, the head coach also opened up on how the BCCI and team management are planning to manage the workload of players during the IPL. Dravid explained:

“The medical team is constantly in touch with the NCA and franchises. If there are any injuries or issues, we do connect with them and see what is happening. If they are injured, BCCI has the right to pull them out. If they are fit, we do release them for the IPL because it is a very important tournament for us.”

According to some media reports, IPL 2023 is likely to begin on April 1.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes