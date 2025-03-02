Rahul Dravid retires hurt after batting with son Anvay in a 3rd division match in Bengaluru

Legendary Indian cricketer and coach Rahul Dravid is curently in action during a third division cricket match in Bengaluru alongside his son Anvay Dravid. The Dravids are representing Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur) who are facing the Jayanagar Cricketers on Sunday, March 2.

Ad

The two sides are facing off in the Sri Nassur Memorial Shield for Group I - III Divison 2024-25. Batting in the first innings, Dravid was at the crease with his son Anvay when he, unfortunately, had to retire hurt.

The former Indian cricketer started off well, getting to 29 runs off 28 balls with six fours at a strike-rate of 103.57 before walking off the field retired hurt. Meanwhile, Anvay scored 22 runs off 56 balls before being dismissed.

Ad

Trending

Rahul Dravid played for the Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur) in the same tournament earlier as well, where he also batted with his son Anvay.

Rahul Dravid led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph

Rahul Dravid was the head coach of the Indian senior men's team before he ended his stint and Gautam Gambhir took over. Dravid ended his tenure on a high as India won the 2024 T20 World Cup under him. The Men In Blue beat South Africa to win an ICC event after a gap of over 10 years.

Ad

Dravid is among the greatest players to have played the game of cricket. He played 164 Test matches for India and amassed 13,288 runs at an average of 52.31 with 36 hundreds and 63 half-centuries. The former Indian captain also played 344 ODIs scoring 10,889 runs at an average of 39.16 with 12 centuries and 83 half-centuries.

After completing his tenure as head coach of the Indian team, Dravid will next be seen coaching in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was announced as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Rajasthan, who won the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, will be keen to win their second title with Dravid at the helm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️