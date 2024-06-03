Rahul Dravid: T20 World Cup the last tournament I am going to be in charge of as Team India head coach  

Rahul Dravid has confirmed that the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup is going to be his last assignment as head coach of Indian senior men's cricket team. The former India captain's contract expires following the conclusion of the ICC event, and Dravid made it clear that he will not reapply for the position.

The 51-year-old took over from Ravi Shastri whose tenure came to an end following the conclusion of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. Dravid's contract expired after the 2023 ODI World Cup, but he accepted an extension offered by the BCCI.

India will begin their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a match against Ireland in New York on Wednesday, June 5. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Dravid confirmed that the ICC tournament will mark the end of his tenure as India's head coach. While responding to a query on how he is approaching the ongoing World Cup, the Indian legend stated:

"Every tournament is important. Every game that I have coached for India is important for me. For me, this is going to be no different. It is going to be the last tournament that I am going to be in charge of. I’ve loved doing the job. I have really enjoyed coaching India. It’s a truly special job to do. I’ve enjoyed working with this team. It’s a great bunch of boys to work with.

"Considering the kind of schedules and where I find myself in the stage of my life, I don’t think I will be able to reapply. So yeah, it’s going to be my last one. But having said that, it’s going to be no different for me to be honest. From the first day I took the job, every game mattered and that will not change," the 51-year-old went on to add.

Under Dravid's tenure as head coach, India reached the final of 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) as well as the final of the 2023 World Cup at home, but went down to Australia both times.

"It’s a bit strange to be practicing in a park" - Dravid on playing the World Cup in America

The T20 World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States of America (USA) for the first time. Dravid admitted that the atmosphere is completely different as cricket is not the No. 1 sport in the country. He, however, asserted that playing in the US is something exciting and challenging.

"It’s slightly different. It’s obviously exciting that it’s coming to a new country. Feels slightly different. With cricket not being the No. 1 sports in this country, you don’t feel that kind of buzz. Hopefully, once out games start and a lot of the Indian fans start coming in, you’ll start seeing that similar kind of excitement," he said.

"From a preparation perspective, nothing has changed. It’s pretty similar to what we normally do. It’s a bit strange to be practicing in a park compared to big stadiums. It’s great fun. It’s something new and exciting," Dravid added.

After the opening clash against Ireland, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in New York on June 9.

