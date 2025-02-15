"Rahul had not scored runs in the first 2 matches" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant not getting a game in IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs

Former India player Aakash Chopra has concurred with the Men in Blue's decision not to play Rishabh Pant in the three-match ODI series against England. He pointed out that KL Rahul had to be persisted with for the third ODI as he hadn't scored runs in the first two games.

India registered a 3-0 win in the recently concluded ODI series against England. While Rahul played all three games as the preferred wicketkeeper-batter, Pant didn't get a chance in any of the matches.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener was asked about Pant being the only player in the hosts' squad not to get a game in the ODIs against England.

"I can understand because Rahul had not scored runs in the first two matches. You moved him to No. 6 and he didn't score runs. When you have picked him as your first choice, you have to go through with it. If you make changes very quickly, the player loses confidence," he responded.

Chopra opined that Pant was unlikely to make India's playing XI even in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"I feel Rishabh Pant has very minimal chances of playing even in the Champions Trophy. He won't get a chance to play because you will see Axar (Patel) only playing at No. 5 on the 20th," he observed.

The Champions Trophy will be played in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 onwards. India, who have KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as the two wicketkeeper-batters in their 15-member squad, will begin their campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

"I differ slightly with Gautam's statement" - Aakash Chopra on India playing Axar Patel ahead of KL Rahul at No. 5

KL Rahul batted at No. 6 in the first two ODIs against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra didn't concur with head coach Gautam Gambhir's views about India needing a left-handed batter in the top six, saying:

"I differ slightly with Gautam's statement that why should you have all right-handers in the top six when you have the option of a left-hander available. The team is made up of individuals. If any individual becomes the weak link or becomes slightly insecure and is concerned about his form, he will crumble the day there is more pressure."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that KL Rahul was among the runs when he was promoted to No. 5 in the final ODI against England.

"Ultimately, it happened that you thought Rahul also needed to come in form, so you eventually sent him at No. 5. If Pant wasn't the priority number one during the selection, then him not playing all three matches is quite understandable keeping in mind that KL Rahul hadn't scored runs in the first two matches, and Rahul scored 40 as soon as you batted him at No. 5," Chopra observed.

Rahul managed only 12 runs at No. 6 in the first two ODIs against England in Nagpur and Cuttack. He smashed 40 runs off 29 deliveries at No. 5 in India's 142-run win in the final ODI in Ahmedabad.

