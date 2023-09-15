Rain could interrupt India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Colombo

India will face Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. This will be the sixth and last match of the Super 4 stage, which will be followed by the final at the same venue on Sunday.

The result of Friday’s contest will not have any significant bearing on the tournament as the Men in Blue have qualified for the final, while Bangladesh have been knocked out. India secured their place in the summit clash by getting the better of Sri Lanka by 41 runs in a low-scoring encounter in Colombo earlier this week. Before that, Rohit Sharma and company thumped Pakistan by 228 runs in their opening Super 4 clash.

Bangladesh have had a disappointing Super 4 campaign. They were hammered by Pakistan by seven wickets in Lahore before succumbing to a 21-run defeat to Sri Lanka at the Premadasa.

While Bangladesh may have been eliminated from the finals race, they will be keen to sign off from the Asia Cup on a high.

R. Premadasa Stadium Colombo weather forecast for September 15

Like in most games in Colombo, the weather is likely to have a say in the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday as well.

According to AccuWeather, the conditions in Colombo in the morning will be mostly cloudy, while a couple of thunderstorms have also been predicted. The probability of precipitation is 65 percent and cloud cover is 78 percent.

In the afternoon, it will be mostly cloudy and the threat of thunderstorms also persists. The probability of precipitation during this phase has been predicted at 65 percent, while the cloud cover is expected to be around 89 percent.

Looking at the evening weather forecast for Colombo on Friday, it will remain overcast and there could be thunderstorms in some parts of the area. The probability of precipitation, however, falls to 41 percent, even as the cloud cover percentage is expected to remain high - 88.

Conditions in Colombo for the India-Bangladesh Asia Cup contest will remain cloudy at night. The thunderstorm forecast also does not change. The probability of precipitation during this stage is 53 percent and the cloud cover is expected to be 83 percent.

Rain caused multiple rain interruptions during the Pakistan-Sri Lanka do-or-die contest in Colombo on Thursday. Eventually, the Lankans prevailed in a 42 overs per side contest and booked their place in the Asia Cup 2023 final.