Rain likely to affect Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Colombo

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the fifth Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, September 14. This will be a must-win game for both teams as the winner of the contest will meet India in the final on Sunday, September 17.

Team India booked their place in the final by defeating Sri Lanka by 41 runs in a low-scoring game on Tuesday. Earlier, the Men in Blue hammered Pakistan by 228 runs in their first Super 4 match. While both Sri Lanka and Pakistan lost to India, the two sides earlier beat Bangladesh by 21 runs and seven wickets respectively.

By virtue of their victories over Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have two points each from two games. However, Sri Lanka (-0.200) have a better net run rate than Pakistan (-1.892). Thus, if rain prevents a result in the Pakistan-Sri Lanka contest on Thursday, the Lankans will progress to the final on the virtue of having a better net run rate.

R. Premadasa Stadium Colombo weather forecast for September 14

The weather is likely to affect the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, September 14.

According to AccuWeather, it will be cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm in the morning in Colombo. While the temperature is expected to be around 30 degree Celsius, the probability of precipitation is around 89 percent. The cloud cover is forecast to be 99 percent.

In the afternoon, the conditions are expected to remain cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. The probability of precipitation falls to 65%, but the cloud cover is likely to remain high at 99 percent.

Looking at the weather forecast for Colombo in the evening, it is likely to remain cloudy and there could be thunderstorm in parts of the area. The probability of precipitation, though, reduces to 46 percent.

The conditions are predicted to remain cloudy during the night time as well, with 98 percent cloud cover forecast. There could be thunderstorms as well. However, the probability of precipitation is pretty low at 29 percent.

Rain has hampered proceedings in the ongoing Asia Cup, with most matches being affected. But, barring the India-Pakistan group clash, every match has produced a result.