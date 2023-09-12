Rain likely to hamper India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Colombo

Team India overcame the Colombo weather to thump arch-rivals Pakistan by a record 228 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Monday. The game had to be moved to the reserve day after only 24.1 overs were possible on Sunday, with India reaching 147/2.

There were weather interruptions on Monday as well in Colombo, but the Men in Blue got enough time to register a dominating victory over Pakistan. Following a delayed start to proceedings, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul resumed their overnight scores of 8 and 17, respectively.

Both batters struck brilliant hundreds and featured in an unbroken 233-run stand for the third wicket - a record for the highest partnership for India against Pakistan in ODIs. Courtesy of the Kohli-Rahul stand, Team India managed to post an imposing total of 356/2 on the board in their 50 overs.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav then ran through Pakistan’s batting with figures of 5/25 from eight overs as the chasing side were bundled out for 128 in 32 overs. India’s 228-run win is their biggest ever against Pakistan in terms of runs in one-day cricket.

R. Premadasa Stadium Colombo weather forecast for September 12

The weather is likely to interrupt proceedings during the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Tuesday as well even as the Men in Blue will be on the field for the third day in a row.

According to AccuWeather, it will be cloudy with occasional rain and a thunderstorm in the morning in Colombo. While the probability of precipitation is 60 percent, the cloud cover is predicted to be at 98 percent. The morning temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Looking at the afternoon weather in Colombo, the conditions will remain cloudy. Occasional rain is predicted along with a thunderstorm. The probability of precipitation in the afternoon remains at 60 percent, while the cloud cover is forecast to be at 92 percent.

In the evening time, it will be cloudy again with thunderstorms expected in some parts of Colombo. The probability of precipitation, however, falls to 43 percent, while cloud cover is expected to be around 96 percent.

Looking at the night forecast for the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 contest, conditions will remain overcast, with the cloud cover at 98 percent. The probability of precipitation during this period is 55 percent, while a 33 percent probability of thunderstorms has been predicted.