Rajasthan Royals star smashes last-ball six to end Seattle Orcas’ 10-match losing streak in MLC 2025 [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals and Seattle Orcas' middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer stunned MI New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 match on Saturday at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. With six runs needed off the final ball of the innings, the left-handed batter completed the job for the Orcas, sending their camp into jubilation.

With nine runs needed off the final over, MI New York all-rounder Kieron Pollard did a brilliant job of bringing it down to six runs required off the last delivery. However, Pollard fed into the West Indian batter's wheelhouse, bowling a full delivery on middle and leg stump. Hetmyer got down to his knee and swung the ball way over square leg to send the Orcas' camp into jubilation.

In the process, the West Indian batter finished with 97 off only 40 deliveries, laced with five fours and nine maximums. The likes of Kyle Mayers (37), Sikandar Raza (30) and Heinrich Klaasen (26) got excellent starts but failed to make the required big score. For MI New York, captain Nicholas Pooran struck an unbeaten 108 off 60 deliveries, while Tajinder Singh hammered 95 off 35 balls.

The Orcas will still struggle to make the top four, having slumped to five defeats in the season before winning. Furthermore, Seattle also lost their last five matches of the previous season.

Shimron Hetmyer struggled for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Shimron Hetmyer. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Guyanese was retained by the Royals for a jaw-dropping amount of ₹11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. However, he struggled almost throughout the season, managing only 239 runs in 14 matches, averaging only 21.72, but maintained a decent strike rate of 145.73.

The match against MI New York was in sharp contrast to Hetmyer's performance against the Royals, as he struggled to make the franchise win a handful of close games. As a result, the Royals finished ninth in the points table.

Hetmyer could also be released by Rajasthan ahead of IPL 2026 due to his poor outings in the 2025 edition.

