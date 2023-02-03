Ramiz Raja on Mickey Arthur’s return as team director: “This is an ego-driven decision”

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has slammed the likely appointment of Mickey Arthur as the national men's team director. The ex-Pakistan skipper described the move as an ‘ego-driven’ one, which will backfire.

According to media reports, former national coach Arthur is all set to be appointed as the team director of the men’s squad. Earlier reports also stated that he would be hired as an online coach.

Reacting to the possibility of Arthur’s appointment by PCB, Raja said on his YouTube channel:

“I think this has been massively mishandled because this concept won’t work. This is an ego-driven decision because they don’t want to accept what the previous board has done. You are allowed to formulate your own strategy, but that doesn’t mean that you belittle local coaches and stars.”

“I think this is futile and will massively backfire.”

The 60-year-old added that he hoped captain Babar Azam was consulted before PCB took the decision. Raja stated:

“I don’t know whether he has talked about this, but Babar Azam, despite being easygoing, has very strong views on certain things. I hope he was consulted before such a step was taken.”

Arthur served as head coach of the Pakistan team between 2016 and 2019. His contract was not renewed after the team's poor performance at the 2019 World Cup.

As for Raja, he was named PCB chairman in September 2021 before being sacked in the aftermath of Pakistan’s 0-3 Test drubbing at home to England.

“Slap on our cricket system” - Misbah-ul-Haq on reports of Mickey Arthur’s reappointment

Before Raja, former Pakistan captain and coach Misbah-ul-Haq also criticized the PCB over reports of Arthur’s likely appointment as team director. He described the move as a ‘slap on Pakistan cricket’. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Misbah commented:

"It's a slap on our cricket system that we are not able to find a high-profile full-time coach. It's a shame that the best ones do not want to come and we insist on having someone who is looking at Pakistan as a second option.

"I blame our own system, which is vulnerable enough with so many weak lines for anyone to exploit it. We are to be blamed ourselves that we have disrespected and discredited our own people to make a bad image.

"The present and former lot don't respect each other, with media and former players using their own YouTube channels for ratings, damaging the credibility and value of our cricket which, as a result, gives an impression that we are not capable.”

Misbah stepped down as Pakistan’s head coach just ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE and was succeeded by Saqlain Mushtaq.

