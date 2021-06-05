"What kind of thinking and logic is this?" - Ramiz Raja slams PCB's squad selection

Ramiz Raja has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) team selection for their upcoming tours to England and West Indies. The former Pakistani batsman stated that capricious policies and disregard for uncapped youngsters are far from logical and detrimental to the team.

The PCB announced the squads for the two tours on Friday. Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20Is against England, followed by five T20Is and two Tests versus the Windies.

Salman Ali, who warmed the bench in his debut Test series against Zimbabwe, missed out on selection from the squad that will face West Indies in the longest format. Meanwhile, Tabish Khan, the oldest Test debutant for Pakistan in 66 years, was also excluded from the Caribbean tour.

Ramiz Raja skewered that the PCB, who isn't aware of the quality of its players, is making erratic decisions. The 58-year-old said on his YouTube channel:

"You announce a player in the Test squad like Salman Ali but you play him in the ODIs next time. So, either the earlier selection wasn't right or this selection isn't. You aren't aware of the quality of the player. It is like you debut a 36 or a 38-year-old (Tabish Khan) in Zimbabwe against a team like Zimbabwe, but you don't give a chance to a 22-year-old. I mean I haven't seen this happen anywhere in the world. And then you also free him after the Test debut. It's basically a benefit match for him because you did not give him a Test cap with the future in mind. What kind of thinking and logic is this?"

Unfortunately just one honorary test match ends the international career of Tabish Khan!🙏 — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) June 4, 2021

Tabish Khan, 36, is a domestic cricket veteran with more than 590 wickets to his name. He made his Test debut in the second game of the two-match series against Zimbabwe, picking up a solitary wicket.

'Recyled' players being picked over uncapped players: Ramiz Raja

🔴 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🔴



Here is our Test squad for the tour of the West Indies ⭐ 🌴#WIvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/iEm84uFJzw — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 4, 2021

Ramiz Raja also claimed the PCB is favoring 'recycled' players at the cost of promising youngsters who are being deprived of game time despite being part of the squad. The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"You announce a lot of uncapped players and it is appreciated because once again, there is an eye on the future. And then you don't play them. It's just like sending an all-decked-up bride back without getting her married. Then you suddenly look back to the recycled players. Not only are they recalled to the team but they are also made to play. They are preferred over the uncapped players."

Pakistan's tour of England will commence on July 8 with an ODI in Cardiff. The Caribbean leg will kick off with a T20I in Barbados on July 27.

Edited by Samya Majumdar