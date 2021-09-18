''Release your frustration and anger by channeling it towards your performance''- Ramiz Raja to Pakistan players

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja has urged the players to channel their frustration into performances after the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand was called off due to security concerns.

A day after New Zealand abandoned their tour of Pakistan due to security fears, Raja addressed players and fans via a video message on PCB's Twitter handle. Raja said:

"Release your frustration and anger by channeling it towards your performance. Once you become a world-class team, people will start lining up to play,"

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has a message for Pakistan cricket fans PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has a message for Pakistan cricket fans https://t.co/cwEfcQXxus

While he asserted that the PCB would do everything in its power to bring international cricket back to Pakistan, Raja urged his players not to be disappointed and take the setback as a stepping stone to future success.

He added:

"But we will do whatever, we can and you will soon get to hear good news and results. Everyone will want to play against you. So I want us to learn from this, move forward and keep strong. There is no need to be disappointed,"

Pakistan were scheduled to host New Zealand for three ODIs and five T20Is. The first ODI was set to take place on September 17. But the game and the entire tour got abandoned after NZC pulled out citing security concerns.

"It is a shared pain" - Ramiz Raja to Pakistan fans

Raja also addressed the fans, saying that it is a 'shared pain' while assuring that the PCB will not get bogged down due to the setback.

"It is a shared pain, and whatever happened is not right for Pakistani cricket. We have experienced such situations in the past, but we have always moved forward. We have a lot of resilience and strength, and that is because of the fans and the cricket team," said Raja.

The former Pakistan captain further added that even if the PCB isn't able to bring international teams to Pakistan, it will ensure the Asian side will become a powerhouse at the domestic level.

Also Read

"Even if we don't manage to overcome it, we have enough confidence that we can create a world-class team while (playing) at a domestic level."

Meanwhile, there is more disappointment in store for the PCB. That's because England are expected to cancel the two T20Is that are scheduled to take place in Pakistan next month.

Edited by Bhargav