"Ranatunga has made the statement just to stay in the limelight"- Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria believes former Sri Lankan skipper Arjuna Ranatunga's controversial statement was just to keep himself in the limelight. The World Cup winning captain has stated that India are sending their 'B team' and it is an insult to Sri Lankan cricket.

However, the Sri Lankan board as well as Danish Kaneria himself believe there are a number of Indian players in the squad who also feature regularly in the main Indian team and that this is by no means a second-string side.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria slammed Ranatunga for his distasteful comments about the Indian cricket team.

"Ranatunga has made the statement just to stay in the limelight. India is one such nation that contains 50-60 players and can make two international teams. Many players, including Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have been with the Indian team for a while. It is sad to hear such a statement from a cricket of your stature," Danish Kaneria stated.

Sri Lankan cricket is on the decline: Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria took a further dig at Ranatunga by reminding him of the situation in Sri Lankan cricket. He also pointed out that Sri Lanka have been outplayed comprehensively by England.

Danish Kaneria also feels the Sri Lankan board should be thankful that India are touring as the series against India would bring them sponsors and funds.

"Sri Lankan cricket is on the decline. Look at the way they are playing the series in England. It is as if they have forgotten playing cricket. The Sri Lankan board should feel blessed that India is sending a team to help the board will be out of financial crisis," Danish Kaneria signed off.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar