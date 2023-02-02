Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Quarterfinals, Day 3 Round-up: Avesh Khan puts Madhya Pradesh in commanding position against Andhra

Pacer Avesh Khan claimed 4/24 and Gaurav Yadav picked up 3/10 as Madhya Pradesh ended Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 fourth quarterfinal against Andhra in a commanding position.

Responding to Andhra’s first-innings total of 379, MP were bowled out for 228 as Prithvi Raj claimed 5/26. However, MP hit back strongly with the ball to bundle out Andhra for 93 in 32.3 overs.

Avesh dismissed both openers CR Gnaneshwar (1) and Abhishek Reddy (1) before returning to pick up two lower-order wickets. Yadav sent back Nitish Kumar Reddy (35), Karan Shinde (4) and KV Sasikanth (0). Chasing a target of 245, MP went to Stumps at 58/0 after 16 overs.

In the first quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Bengal were on the verge of victory against Jharkhand at Stumps on Day 3.

In response to Jharkhand’s first-innings score of 173, Bengal made 328 as Shahbaz Ahmed contributed a crucial 81. Ahmed (2/38), Akash Deep (2/35) and Akash Ghatak (2/19) then impressed with the ball as Bengal reduced Jharkhand to 162/7 in their second innings - a lead of only seven runs with three wickets left.

Punjab stretched their first innings from 327/5 to 431 in the second quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 in Rajkot.

Skipper Mandeep Singh, who was unbeaten on 39 overnight, guided his team to a healthy total, contributing a defiant 91 off 206 balls. Saurashtra were 138/4 in their second innings, with a lead of 10 runs.

Karnataka continued their domination over Uttarakhand in the third quarterfinal at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Karnataka ended their first innings on 606, responding to Uttarakhand’s 116. Shreyas Gopal, who was unbeaten on 103 overnight, finished on 161 not out. Vidwath Kaverappa then claimed two wickets to reduce Uttarakhand to 106/3 in their second innings, with the batting side trailing by 384 runs.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Quarterfinals, Day 3

Here’s a look at brief scores from Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Quarterfinals matches after Day 3

1st Quarterfinal: Jharkhand (173 & 162/7) lead Bengal (328) by 7 runs

2nd Quarterfinal: Saurashtra (303 & 138/4) lead Punjab (431) by 10 runs

3rd Quarterfinal: Uttarakhand (116 & 106/3) trail Karnataka (606) by 384 runs

4rd Quarterfinal: Madhya Pradesh (228 & 58/0) need 187 runs vs Andhra (379 & 93)

